Best Tactics for 4321 Formation in FC 24

In EA FC 24, the 4-3-2-1 (4321) formation is known for its compact structure, and it provides a unique balance between attack flair and defensive resilience. Here are the tactics that will help you get the best out of this formation.

What Are the Best Tactics for 4-3-2-1 (4321) Formation in EA FC 24?

The 4-3-2-1 (4321) formation in EA FC 24 is often called by its nickname “Christmas Tree” due to its shape. It features four defenders, three central midfielders, two wide forwards, and a central striker. The main benefit of this formation is it helps in winning the midfield battle and controlling the tempo with three central midfielders.

Defensive Tactics

Defensive Style:

Balanced: This is a more conservative approach that prioritizes defense by allowing you to react to different attacking threats as the team retains its shape.

Press After Possession Loss: Use this if you want to apply immediate pressure after losing the ball, but be cautious, as it can tire your players quickly.

Width: 40-50

Keep the defense compact, forcing your opponents to play through the center, where you can intercept passes and regain possession.

Depth: 50-60

A moderate depth allows your team to pressure opponents without leaving too much space behind for fast attackers to exploit.

Offensive Tactics

Build-Up Play:

Balanced: Choose this if you want to rely on a mix of short and long passing, especially if you’re into building up from the back.

Fast Build-Up: For quick transitions and catching opponents off guard, pushing the ball rapidly upfield.

Chance Creation: Direct Passing

This encourages your players to make forward runs, creating opportunities to break down defenses and find spaces behind the backline.

Width: 50-60

Slightly widen the attack while using the 4321 in FC 24 to stretch the opposition and create gaps for your attackers to exploit.

Players in Box: 5-6

Have enough players in the box to threaten on crosses and rebounds without leaving yourself vulnerable to counterattacks.

Corners and Free Kicks: 2-3

This gives you options in the box for set-pieces while ensuring enough players are left to defend against potential counters.

Player Instructions

Full-Backs:

Attack: Stay Back While Attacking or Balanced if you want them to support occasionally.

Run Type: Mixed Attack to provide versatility.

Center Backs:

Attack: Stay Back While Attacking to maintain a strong defensive line.

Central Midfielders:

Center Midfielder (CM): Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center to shield the defense.

Left/Right Central Midfielders (LCM/RCM): Balanced Attack, Cover Center to support both defense and attack.

Left and Right Forwards (LF/RF):

Support Runs: Get In Behind to exploit the space behind the defense.

Chance Creation: Cut Inside to create central attacking opportunities.

Striker (ST):

Support Runs: Get In Behind, Stay Central to focus on being the main goal-scoring threat.

General Tips

Control the Midfield: The strength of 4321 in FC 24 lies in the midfield, so try to gain as much control here as possible.

Quick Passing: Rely more on short and swift passes to progress the ball through the center, instead of long passing.

Adaptability: You might need to adjust your playing style according to the opponent, so be ready for that.

EA FC 24 is available now.

