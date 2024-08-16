Best Zhezhi Teams in Wuthering Waves

Zhezhi may work as a painter, but her brush can easily strike down Tacet Discords in Wuthering Waves. If you want to use this amazing sub-DPS Resonator, here are the best Zhezhi teams to build in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

Best Premium Team for Zhezhi in Wuthering Waves

Image by The Escapist

DPS: Jinshi

Sub-DPS: Zhezhi

Healer: Verina

The best premium team for Zhezhi consists of Jinshi as your main DPS and Verina as your healer. Jinhsi is amazing in a party with teammates who can provide Coordinated Attacks. Zhezhi can also offer a Resonance Skill DMG buff using her outro skill, and since Jinhsi mainly deals damage using this ability, this can greatly increase her damage output.

Verina is still the best healer you can use in a premium team. Besides offering an ample amount of HP recovery, this girl can also provide off-field damage using her Resonance Liberation. Since she doesn’t demand a ton of on-field time, Jinshi will be able to deal with her damage and use her powerful skills.

Best Glacio Zhezhi Team

Image by The Escapist

DPS: Lingyang

Sub-DPS: Zhezhi

Healer: Baizhi

Another viable Zhezhi team you can use is one completely filled with Glacio Resonators. At the moment, Lingyang is the only Glacio DPS in the game. Besides being able to utilize Zhezhi’s Glacio DMG buff, his longer attack rotation can work well with her, who prefers to be off the field.

As for the Healer slot, you can use Baizhi, which also has a Glacio element. Although she is not as good as Verina, Baizhi can provide an all-Type DMG Deepen buff to the next ally that shows up after she uses her Outro Skill.

Related: Wuthering Waves [WuWa] Codes

Best F2P Team for Zhezhi

Image by The Escapist

DPS: Rover or Sanhua

Sub-DPS: Zhezhi

Healer: Baizhi

For the F2P players, you can use whatever main DPS that you have built on your account. Personally, I suggest using Havoc Rover. Although they won’t be able to get Zhezhi’s Glacio DMG buff, they can still utilize the Resonance Skill DMG buff.

On the other hand, you can consider using Sanhua since you will also get her for free. She is another Glacio DPS character, and despite being a 4-star Resonator, she can deal a lot of damage to enemies. The problem is that you will play another Glacio team, which may not be ideal if you are facing enemies who are immune to this element.

Baizhi is still the best Healer that you can use in this F2P team. Similar to the Glacio team comp, she can provide healing and limited buff to the next ally via her outro skill.

Wuthering Waves is available now for Android, iOS, PlayStation, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy