The launch of Marvel Rivals Season 1 brings a new map, Midtown. It should be familiar to most Marvel fans, as it appears in various projects set in the Big Apple. However, Marvel Rivals left a few breadcrumbs for fans to find. Here’s every Midtown Easter egg in Marvel Rivals.

Every Marvel Rivals Midtown Easter Egg & What They Mean

The Baxter Building

It’s no surprise that the place Marvel’s First Family calls home, the Baxter Building, appears in Midtown. In fact, since the Fantastic Four are the focus of Season 1, those attacking on the new map start the game in the iconic structure.

Avengers Tower & Oscorp Tower

Once leaving the spawn, if players look around the city, they can find Avengers Tower and Oscorp Tower. The latter, of course, is where Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, conducts his business, while the former is where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes hang up their costumes. In Marvel Rivals‘ continuity, though, Season 1 villain Dracula has gained control of Avengers Tower.

Fisk Tower

Another major Marvel villain with a major presence in Midtown is Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. His tower is easy for players to find as they run around, but they shouldn’t take it as confirmation that his arch-enemy, Daredevil, is coming to the game anytime soon.

F.E.A.S.T.

The F.E.A.S.T. Community Center is a homeless shelter that helps the residents of New York. It’s not a massive part of the comics, but it does appear in both Marvel’s Spider-Man games. May Parker helps run the center until her untimely death at the hands of Devil’s Breath.

Dazzler

Marvel Rivals couldn’t leave the X-Men fans hanging, so it dropped a Dazzler Easter egg in Midtown. The mutant appears to be on tour in this version of Earth, maybe even giving another pop star, Luna Snow, a run for her money. Again, it’s unclear if NetEase has plans for Dazzler, but given this Easter egg, it wouldn’t be a shock if she arrived in the future.

Heroes for Hire

Two other characters, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, also have advertisements in Midtown. Known as the “Heroes for Hire,” the street-level heroes go around New York and save the day, especially if they can make a quick buck. They don’t appear on the map itself in Marvel Rivals, but they probably aren’t far away.

Roxxon Energy

Of course, New York isn’t just home to good guys in the Marvel Universe. Players can find advertisements for Roxxon Energy, a company that is always up to no good. Roxxon has been known to employ its fair share of villains and have them do its dirty work, including fighting heroes.

A.I.M.

Another evil organization, A.I.M. is looking to plant some roots in New York in Marvel Rivals. Originally part of Hydra, A.I.M went out on its own and started creating all sorts of strange creatures, including M.O.D.O.K. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, A.I.M. is run by Aldrich Killian, who tried to pitch his idea of a world-changing think tank to Tony Stark, only to be shot down.

Bar With No Name

If a villain wants to take a break from getting their butt kicked, they head to the Bar With No Name. It’s sort of a safe haven for baddies, and there’s one in every major city in the Marvel Universe. Its origins are unknown, however, which makes it all the more interesting.

Van Dyne

Even heroes need to market their brands, and one of the Van Dynes is doing that for their fashion boutique in Midtown. They don’t appear in the advertisement, but it’s likely that either the original Wasp, Janet, or her MCU daughter, Hope, is running the joint.

And that’s every Midtown Easter egg in Marvel Rivals. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.





