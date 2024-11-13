Everything to Do in Fields of Mistria Before the November 2024 Update

Fields of Mistria is set to receive its first major update on November 18, promising a slew of new content for players to cozy up with this fall. I’ve broken down what to expect and everything to cross off your to-do list before you dive in next week.

Recommended Videos

Complete Main Story Events

Screenshot by The Escapist

With the update, we’ll see Fields of Mistria’s renown level cap raised by 20 levels, opening the door to new story details and quests, townie requests, and renown rewards. You’ll want to complete the game’s existing plot to access what’s new, of course. This culminates in renovating the Sleeping Dragon Inn.

Old townie requests will continue to pop up on the bulletin board in town until you accept and complete them, so there’s no need to bite off more than you can chew in the meantime. Completing the main story should be enough to get started on the next chapter.

Max Out Hearts & Relationship Storylines

Screenshot by The Escapist

As it stands, Fields of Mistria currently features a four-heart cap for all NPCs, including romanceable characters. We’ll see this increased to six hearts with the update, promising brand-new heart events (and dialogue) for your favorite singles.

Giving preferred gifts is the best way to max out hearts and progress relationship storylines leading into next week, so be sure to stock up on Liked and Loved gifts to unlock your next date.

Upgrade Your House

Screenshot by The Escapist

As much as I love my cozy cottage, I could use some extra rooms. Developer NPC Studio plans to deliver two new house upgrades to solve this problem, adding east and west wings to your home. New furniture sets and decorative items will also be added to the game for customization.

While I’d wager that we can expect new barn and coop upgrades as well, this remains unconfirmed at the time of writing. Regardless, it’s best to save up on tesserae now to invest in much-needed reno when the update drops.

Complete Mine Offerings

Screenshot by The Escapist

Making progress in the mines is directly linked to Fields of Mistria’s main story, so it’s important to complete all offerings in preparation for new events. However, the November update will also reign in new enemies and cosmetic drops, which tend to increase in strength and quality, respectively, as you delve deeper. In this way, you’ll be rewarded for the progress you make.

Finish Museum Collections

Screenshot by The Escapist

Similarly, new museum content and rewards will be added to the game, so it’s a good idea to finish up any incomplete collections in the meantime.

If you’re having trouble collecting seasonal items, we’ve got you covered with location details for required crops, forageables, artifacts, fish, and bugs to get you caught up.

Get Ready for a New Festival

To top it all off, the new Shooting Star Festival will be added to Fields of Mistria, taking place at the end of summer. The event offers an opportunity for townies to get together to watch the meteor shower, and NPC Studio has teased that watching with a date atop the summit will intertwine your destinies.

https://twitter.com/FieldsofMistria/status/1856016905967964414

If you’re like me and want to participate ASAP, it could help to pause your playthrough once you reach the summer season. Just bear in mind that any romance tied to the event may be heart-locked, meaning you’ll likely need to reach a specific heart level to trigger a date. We’ll provide updates as we learn more and share any prerequisites we discover with the update’s release.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.11.7 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy