How To Beat Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master in Black Myth: Wukong

Most of Chapter 4 is a breeze in Black Myth: Wukong but it goes out with a bang as the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master makes an appearance. Here’s how to take down this difficult boss.

Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master Tips and Attacks in Black Myth: Wukong

The start of the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master fight in Black Myth: Wukong is almost entirely fundamental attacks. There are tons of combos to watch for, but nearly all of them can be evaded if you spend enough time learning. Overall, it’s a fight that forces you to stay disciplined with your dodges and use your windows for damage well.

Despite the start being a fundamental fight, there are aspects that make it tough. The main problem is the hitboxes. I had a ton of issues in this fight where I would charge a full heavy attack with three Focus Points and I would miss. This would happen in the face of the boss as he was immobilized as well.

As the fight progresses, the Daoist starts to teleport around. He either chucks his weapon or he goes underground to grab you. Like before, it’s all about discipline. Don’t spam the evade, or you’ll get caught. Keep all of this in mind until the final phase appears.

How To Beat Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master’s Final Phase

In the last phase, the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master puts a yellow dome around the arena. Your stamina will be destroyed, you’ll move slower, and you won’t be able to use your true transformation forms. Add to the fact that this boss will attack and deal massive damage, and this can quickly feel hopeless. However, there were some major changes I made to get the win.

Use your Transformation for more damage and health at the start of the fight. Don’t hold it.

Save as many gourd sips and spells as you can for the last phase.

Respec to make Cloud Step your main source of damage.

Use the step to charge heavy attacks with massive amounts of damage.

Use the Ring of Fire in the last phase to restore stamina.

If you play your cards right, you should have plenty of spells and tools to use as you reach the last phase. Wait for the Daoist to use his major attacks like the air slam before using your own nukes. You don’t want to waste any damage in the last phase. With good preparation, you can end the fight within a minute and reach the next chapter.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation.

