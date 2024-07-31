How To Beat the Arachsiam Boss in Once Human

Taking down the Arachsiam boss in Once Human is no walk in the park. This spider-like monstrosity is a formidable opponent, but with the right strategy, beating Arachsiam shouldn’t be too difficult. Here’s how to do it.

How To Defeat the Arachsiam Boss in Once Human

Arachsiam is a level 30 spider boss located in the Mirage Monolith of the Iron River. It’s known for its terrifying speed and devastating attacks. Before even thinking about facing Arachsiam, make sure your character is at least level 25 or higher. This fight isn’t for the faint-hearted, so preparation is key.

Best Loadout

You’ll want to go into this fight with high DPS (damage per second) weapons. Assault rifles are particularly effective due to their rapid fire rate. Pair this with a reliable secondary weapon like a pistol for quick switching. Bringing plenty of supplies is crucial—stock up on at least 2000 rounds of rifle ammo, 250 pistol rounds, and 20 activators for health replenishment.

Recognizing Attack Patterns

The Arachsiam boss in Once Human has several attacks you need to be aware of:

Web Pull: Arachsiam shoots a web that pulls you toward it, rendering you immobile and vulnerable to a leg slam. Dodge this attack at all costs. Web Projectiles: It throws webs that land on the ground. If you step into them, you’ll be immobilized for a few seconds. Mist Attack: Arachsiam releases a mist that severely reduces visibility. Stay vigilant and keep moving to avoid surprise attacks. Spider Eggs: Arachsiam lays eggs that can hatch into smaller spiders. Destroy these eggs immediately to prevent being overwhelmed. Jump Attack: The boss jumps and lands directly on you, dealing massive damage. Watch for the telegraphed jump and dodge accordingly. Rushing Attack: Arachsiam charges toward you, dealing damage on contact. Be ready to roll out of the way.

Best Strategy to Beat Arachsiam

Bring a Ton of Supplies

Ensure you’re fully stocked on ammo and health items. This fight can drag on, and you don’t want to run out of supplies mid-battle.

Fight from a Distance

Arachsiam’s close-range attacks are deadly. Keeping your distance allows you to react to its movements and attacks more effectively. Use your assault rifle to hit its weak spots from afar.

Dodge Web Attacks

The web attacks can immobilize you, making you an easy target. Pay attention to Arachsiam’s movements and be ready to dodge when it shoots web projectiles.

Shoot the Eggs

When Arachsiam climbs onto the central pillar and becomes immune to damage, it will start laying eggs around the arena. Destroy these eggs to remove its immunity and continue the fight.

Exploit Weaknesses

The Arachsiam boss in Once Human has weak spots on its pus-filled abdomen. Focus your attacks on these areas to deal maximum damage. During the fight, the boss will become immune when it climbs the pillar. At this point, search for glowing spider eggs around the arena and shoot them to break its immunity shield.

Tips and Tricks

Use Cover Wisely: Although the central pillar might seem like a good cover, it can actually trap you. Keep moving and avoid getting stuck against the pillar.

Use Combat Deviants: If you have combat Deviants like the Zeno-Purifier or Mini Feaster, use them to help manage the smaller spiders and deal additional damage to Arachsiam.

Team Up: While it’s possible to solo this boss, it’s much easier with a team. Coordinate with other players to manage Arachsiam’s attention and maximize your damage output.

Arachsiam Boss Rewards

Defeating the Arachsiam boss in Once Human will net you some valuable loot, including:

Energy Links

2 Gear Mods

Weapon Mod Parts

Stardust Source

Electronic Parts

Once Human is available now.

