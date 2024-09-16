How To Capture a Photo of Two Legendary Explorers in Astro Bot

If you want to unlock the Thick As Thieves trophy in Astro Bot, you’re going to need to capture a photo of two legendary explorers in Crash Site. Here’s how to do just that.

How To Take a Picture of Two Legendary Explorers in Astro Bot

As you might have guessed, the two legendary explorers you need to take a photo of in Astro Bot are Uncharted‘s Nathan Drake and Tomb Raider‘s Lara Croft. (If you didn’t guess that, we don’t blame you. There are over 169 secret VIP bots to find, after all.)

To capture a photo of the two legendary explorers, you’ll need to use the game’s camera to snap a picture of the Nathan Drake and Lara Croft bots together on Crash Site, the game’s hub planet. Using the PS5’s Share button to take a screenshot won’t work here, so you’ll need to first make sure you’ve unlocked photo mode. After that, you’ll just need to get the two legendary explorers together in the same place. And to do that, you’ll of course need to find the two legendary explorer bots first.

Where To Find Nathan Drake & Laura Croft in Astro Bot

Image by The Escapist

Nathan Drake Bot

You’ll automatically find the Nathan Drake bot after you’ve defeated Lady Venomara, the boss of Serpent Starway. This is the third galaxy, and it’ll require some finesse to defeat her. But once you do, Nathan will hop onto your Dual Speeder and fly away with you, unlocking him in Crash Site.

Lara Croft Bot

Our second legendary explorer in Astro Bot, Lara Croft, is much trickier to locate. You can find her on the Hieroglitch Pyramid level in Camo Cosmos, the fourth galaxy which you’ll unlock after defeating Lady Venomara. Lara Croft is the third bot you’ll find in this level, so head into the level and push your way forward toward the fourth checkpoint. Here, you’ll come across three large blocks alternately lifting and smashing into the ground. Run forward to where the last block is and punch away the vases sitting in the alcove behind it. On the ground underneath the middle vase is a blue cross that you can drill down into by holding the Square button.

Drill down, and you’ll fall into a tunnel below where you’ll see Lara Croft sneakily tip-toeing her way toward a chest. Two more smashing blocks wait above her, but they’re sleeping. Running through will wake up the blocks and squish you, so follow Lara’s lead and tip-toe forward by slightly tilting the analog stick to the right. Once you’re past the sleeping blocks, you can punch the Lara Croft bot, permanently collecting this legendary explorer and unlocking her in Astro Bot’s Crash Site.

How To Unlock Photo Mode

To get the camera and unlock photo mode in Astro Bot, you’ll need to build the Safari Park at Crash Site. The Safari Park is the fourth construction zone that will fill in after finding 64 puzzle pieces. (If you’re thorough and have been 100% completing every level, you’ll likely have enough puzzle pieces after finishing Hieroglitch Pyramid.) Once you’ve collected enough puzzle pieces, the Safari will automatically build itself. Hop in and grab the camera straight ahead to unlock photo mode, which you can now use by pressing “up” on the D-pad.

How To Capture a Photo of the Legendary Explorers in Astro Bot

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have everything together, you can capture a photo of the two legendary explorers in Astro Bot by pushing Lara and Nathan together and snapping a pic through photo mode.

Note: Taking two separate pictures of each individual bot will not count toward the Thick As Thieves trophy. The two legendary explorers need to be together in the same photo.

The easiest way to accomplish this is to press the Triangle button while in Crash Site, which will call all of the bots over to you. When you have all the bots surrounding you, find Lara and Nathan and punch or nudge them into close proximity to one another. They don’t need to be perfectly side by side, so long as they’re both on the screen while using the camera. Press up on the D-pad to pull out the camera, line up your shot, and press R2 to take the picture. If the game recognizes the two legendary explorers as being in the same photo, you’ll automatically get the Thick As Thieves trophy. If not, try to push the two bots closer together and try again.

And that’s how you capture a photo of two legendary explorers in Astro Bot! Click here for more walkthrough guides and how to unlock other hidden trophies.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

