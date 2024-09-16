How To Defeat Enemies With the Tripcaster in Astro Bot

If you want the hidden What A Trip trophy in Astro Bot, you’ll need to defeat seven enemies with the Tripcaster. Here’s how to do just that.

What Is a Tripcaster in Astro Bot

If you haven’t played PlayStation’s Horizon games, you might be a little confused as to what a “Tripcaster” is. Horizon fans will know the Tripcaster as a weapon that lays down tripwire, which inflicts various effects on enemies as they pass through and trigger the wire. In Astro Bot, you won’t be able to use a Tripcaster directly, but you will find Tripcaster wire placed down on various spots in the Horizon-inspired level, Machine Learning, located in the Feather Cluster.

The Tripcaster appears as electrified pink wire in Astro Bot, and its bright neon color makes it hard to miss. You’ll first find three rows of Tripcaster wire right after reaching the first checkpoint in Machine Learning. These first three rows unfortunately don’t have any enemies beside them to make proper use of the wire, but head forward and up the cliff just ahead of them, and you’ll come across a triangular spread of Tripcaster wire set up in the middle of the platform. It’s here that you can defeat seven enemies with the Tripcaster.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Defeat 7 Enemies With the Tripcaster

To defeat seven enemies with the Tripcaster in Astro Bot, you’ll need to goad nearby enemies to chase you and walk right into the electrified pink wire. Head to the location mentioned above, and you’ll find exactly seven enemies all eager to charge directly at you. When first walking up to them, they’ll be held at bay by the Tripcaster, but jump over one of the wires, and the spry little fellas will start running toward you.

Note: Be careful not to hover when you jump over the Tripcaster wire or our little Astro Bot’s laser feet will snap the wire, making it useless.

Once you have a few enemies chasing you, jump back over the Tripcaster wire, and those enemies will charge right into it. A few stragglers may get wise and jump over the wire after you, but keep leading them around, and they’ll eventually touch the Tripcaster, defeating them. Once you’ve defeated all seven enemies in this way, you’ll automatically unlock the What A Trip trophy.

If you accidentally break the Tripcaster wire or don’t manage to get all seven enemies in one go, there’s another spot a short ways ahead that has another Tripcaster setup, this time in a small square formation. This area includes a Tallneck bot stomping around in a circle and also has another seven enemies you can lead to their doom. The Tripcaster wire is in a much smaller formation here, located toward the back corner by the cliff wall, but you’ll have a lot more space to run around and force enemies into the wire.

And that’s how you defeat seven enemies with the Tripcaster in Astro Bot! Click here for more walkthrough guides and how to unlock other hidden trophies.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

