Astro Bot: How To Take Out Two Wormys at the Same Time

If you want to collect all the hidden trophies in Astro Bot, you’ll have the arduous task of taking out two Wormys at the same time. Here’s how to do just that.

How To Take Out Two Wormys at the Same Time in Astro Bot

When it comes to taking out two Wormys at the same time in Astro Bot, perhaps the most difficult thing is figuring out just what the heck a Wormy even is. Turns out, a Wormy is an enemy that can be found in a few of Astro Bot’s levels. They look like giant green worms and like to pop out of the ground to spit at you. You can take them out by using the Twin-Frog Gloves Power Up to shoot your fist into their mouth and pull them up out of the ground. And defeating two of them simultaneously will net you the hidden Double Dug-In trophy. But to accomplish this, you’ll have to set yourself up in a specific spot on a specific level.

Where To Find Two Wormys

To find two Wormys that you can take out at the same time, head to the Wormy Passage level in the Tentacle System in Astro Bot. After jumping off your Dual Speeder, grab the Twin-Frog Gloves from the chest being passed around by a group of meerkat bots, and head forward to be immediately greeted by a Wormy. Pull this nasty fella out of the ground, and then punch the golden door out of your way, using the L2 and R2 triggers. From here just follow the linear path a little ways until you punch down a platform held up by a large amber crystal. It’s here you’ll be assaulted by the two Wormys you want to take out at the same time.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll need to place yourself within punching distance of both Wormys to take them both out. Move to the left corner edge of the incline covered in glowing orange mushrooms, and shoot out both of your gloves. Be careful not to pull back on either Wormy until both of them have a mouthful, and once they do, make sure to pull back on both analog sticks at the same time. Pulling back on one stick too early will only count toward one Wormy takedown, and you’ll have to restart the level or throw yourself off the edge of the platform to set things up again. Luckily, if you mess up, the two Wormys are close enough to the beginning that the trek back is just a quick hop and a skip away. Once you take out both Wormys simultaneously, you should immediately be rewarded with the Double Dug-In trophy.

And that’s how to take out two Wormys at the same time in Astro Bot! Pretty simple, all things considered. Click here for more walkthrough guides and how to unlock other hidden trophies.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

