How To Change Ammo Types in Once Human

Changing ammo types in Once Human is a crucial skill for optimizing your damage output and making sure you’re prepared for any battle that comes your way. The game doesn’t exactly make it obvious how to swap ammo types, so it’s easy to miss this feature.

How Do You Change Ammo Types in Once Human?

Access the Right Menu: Open the Gear section of your character screen. Right-click on the weapon you want to modify. This opens the Weapon Customization screen.

Navigate the Weapon Customization Screen: Click on the Accessory tab to view all accessory slots for your weapon. Find the ammo slot and click on it to open a menu showing all available ammunition types for your weapon.

Choose Your Ammo Type: View the list of available ammo types and the number of rounds you have for each. Press the F key to equip your chosen ammo type.



Automatic Ammo Swapping

The game automatically swaps ammo types when you run out during combat.

To disable this feature: Go to the Settings menu. Under the Gameplay section, toggle the “Automatically Switch Ammo When Mag Empty” option.



Important Considerations

Damage Output: Different ammo types offer varying levels of damage per second.

Enemy Types: Some ammunition is more effective against certain enemy types, so plan your loadout accordingly.

Resource Management: It’s very important to balance ammo usage with availability to ensure you don’t run out during critical moments.

How To Unlock New Ammo Types in Once Human

To unlock new and more powerful ammo types in Once Human, you’ll need to delve into the Memetics screen and look for the Ammunition nodes in the Crafting section. Use your Meme Points to unlock different tiers of ammunition, up to the Tungsten AP tier. While this is the primary way to access new ammo, you might also stumble upon stronger ammo types by looting ammo crates in areas controlled by human enemies, like the Vultures or Rosetta soldiers. You can also clear monoliths and Points of Interest (POIs) for chances to find stronger ammunition.

Once Human is available to play now.

