How To Complete Fort of Reprimand in Elden Ring

One of the coolest yet challenging places to check out in Elden Ring is the Fort of Reprimand. Here’s a complete guide to the Fort of Reprimand in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

How To Get to the Fort of Reprimand

There are a couple of ways to reach the Fort of Reprimand, depending on how you like to approach your adventures.

Route 1: Through Castle Ensis

First, defeat Rellana, the Twin Moon Knight, at Castle Ensis. Once you’ve bested her, leave through the north exit and follow the road until it forks. Take a right, then continue southeast. Keep going, and you’ll arrive at the fort.

Route 2: Poison Swamp Bypass

Don’t want to face Rellana? No problem. Starting from the Castle Front Site of Grace, head southeast until you reach a poison swamp. Follow along the cliffside until you find a Spirit Spring. Use it to jump up and reach the Fort of Reprimand without fighting any major bosses.

Exploring the Fort of Reprimand

Outside the Fort

Now that we’ve gotten where we need to go, here’s how to complete the Fort of Reprimand in Elden Ring. Before you head inside, explore the eastern side of the fort’s outer walls. You’ll encounter a couple of Abductor Virgins here. Defeat them to collect x8 Smithing Stone (6) and a Blessing of Marika. Continue along the southern wall to find another corpse with a Rune Arc.

Entering the Main Courtyard

Enter the fort through the main entrance to find yourself in a courtyard with an execution platform. Watch out for the Omenkiller patrolling the area. His swings cause blood loss, and he can breathe fire, so dodge wisely and stay close to get some hits in. Defeat him and start looting the courtyard. Here’s what you can find:

x8 Throwing Daggers

x2 Broken Rune

x1 Ghost Glovewort [1]

x5 Redflesh Mushroom

x1 Blessed Bone Shard

Exploring the Basement

From the courtyard, head to the northeastern corner, where you can jump down into the basement. In the basement, you’ll find:

x1 Shadow Realm Rune [4]

x6 Knot Resin

x1 Broken Rune

x1 Marika’s Rune

Another Omenkiller awaits you near the pile of loot, waiting to ambush you around the corner. Defeat him, and he will drop the Iris of Occultation. In the final basement room, deal with the soldiers and collect:

x7 Smithing Stone [5]

x8 Smithing Stone [6]

x3 Spiritgrave Stone

Climb back up the stairs, then go through the doorway on the southwest. You’ll find a Fireproof Pickled Liver near the path leading to the execution platform.

Continue deeper into the basement to find an exit leading behind the fort. Here, you can collect the Messmer Soldier Ashes by a gravestone and climb a ladder to get on top of the Fort of Reprimand.

On Top of the Fort

After climbing the ladder, you’ll be on top of the Fort of Reprimand’s walls. Follow the path right, then left, to find a dead body with x3 Dewgem. Activate the Fort of Reprimand Site of Grace, then prepare to fight another Omenkiller on the wall to your right. Loot the western side of the Site of Grace for a Blessed Bone Shard on the scaffolding.

How to Find and Beat Black Knight Edredd

Return to the staircase near the Site of Grace, then head right after the stairs to find a room with Black Knight Edreed. He wields a twin-blade and can perform flying attacks. Stay cautious and dodge his moves to defeat him. Edreed drops the Ash of War: Aspects of the Crucible: Wings.

After defeating Edreed, climb the ladder to the outside. On the southwestern part, climb the stairs to find a chest with the Battlefield Priest’s Cookbook [2]. Backtrack to the Site of Grace, then head down the stairs and follow the path to encounter Common Soldiers. Loot the room for x2 Festive Grease and open the chest for the Flamedrake Talisman +3.

How to Get to the Behind the Fort of Reprimand Site of Grace

To reach the Behind the Fort of Reprimand Site of Grace in Elden Ring, head west of Bonny Gaol and use a Spiritspring to jump over to the fort. The area contains the Site of Grace and a ladder leading to a Smithing Stone (8).

Elden Ring is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy