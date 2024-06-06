How to Complete Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2

Paranormal Activities is a rare event that can be quite confusing! Here’s how to find and complete Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Find and Complete Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2

So, once you’ve completed the Final Shape campaign, there’s a chance that Paranormal Activity will spawn randomly on your map while you’re in the Pale Heart. So far, we haven’t been able to establish a rhyme or reason for when these spawn, but for me they first started to appear after I obtained the Alone in the Dark quest from Micah-10. You can get this quest by completing the three Convalescence quests she gives you.

Related: Destiny 2 The Final Shape Alone in the Dark Quest

Screenshots by The Escapist

However, it does seem like there’s a set order to how Paranormal Activities spawn. The order of Paranormal Activities seems to be:

Transgression

The Blooming

The Impasse

The Lost City

The Lost City Outskirts

Though, it’s likely there are quite a few more. That being said, here’s how to actually complete the Paranormal Activities when you find them.

For Paranormal Activity: Transgression, once you’ve reached the room in the temple, you’ll find a Ghost circling the room and a Ghost you can commune with. Commune with the ghost and observe that there’s a red cube to your left and a blue cube to your right.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Stand on top of the pyramid and shoot the red cube with a dark-aligned element. So, a gun that uses stasis or strand. Next, shoot the blue cube with a light-aligned element. So, a gun that uses arc, solar, or void.

You can’t move out of the circle that’s created when you shoot, which is why you have to stand at the top of the pyramid. If you do this successfully, you’ll knock out a paracausal geometry for the Transcendent triumph.

And while other Paranormal Activities will be in different places, the way to solve them is always the same. You must be within view of both the blue and red cube. Then, you must shoot the blue cube with light-aligned energy and the red cube with dark-aligned energy.

Related: How to open Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2

You’ll be “tethered” when you do so, which means you’ll have a circle of space that you can move around in. Use this to your advantage to complete each paranormal activity.

Completing a Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2 will give you two Pale Heart Engrams, 3,000 Glimmer, and 400 experience points.

Destiny 2 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy