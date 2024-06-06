Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Complete Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2

When there's something weird and it don't look good, who you gonna call?
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 02:18 pm

Paranormal Activities is a rare event that can be quite confusing! Here’s how to find and complete Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Find and Complete Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2

So, once you’ve completed the Final Shape campaign, there’s a chance that Paranormal Activity will spawn randomly on your map while you’re in the Pale Heart. So far, we haven’t been able to establish a rhyme or reason for when these spawn, but for me they first started to appear after I obtained the Alone in the Dark quest from Micah-10. You can get this quest by completing the three Convalescence quests she gives you.

Related: Destiny 2 The Final Shape Alone in the Dark Quest

Image of the map of the Pale Heart with Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2
Screenshots by The Escapist

However, it does seem like there’s a set order to how Paranormal Activities spawn. The order of Paranormal Activities seems to be:

  • Transgression
  • The Blooming
  • The Impasse
  • The Lost City
  • The Lost City Outskirts

Though, it’s likely there are quite a few more. That being said, here’s how to actually complete the Paranormal Activities when you find them.

For Paranormal Activity: Transgression, once you’ve reached the room in the temple, you’ll find a Ghost circling the room and a Ghost you can commune with. Commune with the ghost and observe that there’s a red cube to your left and a blue cube to your right.

Image of the red cube you need to shoot in paranormal activity in Destiny 2
Screenshots by The Escapist

Stand on top of the pyramid and shoot the red cube with a dark-aligned element. So, a gun that uses stasis or strand. Next, shoot the blue cube with a light-aligned element. So, a gun that uses arc, solar, or void.

You can’t move out of the circle that’s created when you shoot, which is why you have to stand at the top of the pyramid. If you do this successfully, you’ll knock out a paracausal geometry for the Transcendent triumph.

And while other Paranormal Activities will be in different places, the way to solve them is always the same. You must be within view of both the blue and red cube. Then, you must shoot the blue cube with light-aligned energy and the red cube with dark-aligned energy.

Related: How to open Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2

You’ll be “tethered” when you do so, which means you’ll have a circle of space that you can move around in. Use this to your advantage to complete each paranormal activity.

Completing a Paranormal Activity in Destiny 2 will give you two Pale Heart Engrams, 3,000 Glimmer, and 400 experience points.

Destiny 2 is available now.

Post Tag:
Destiny 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What Is the Black Clover Chapter 372 Release Date?
The full Black Bulls squad in Black Clover. This image is part of an article about whether Episode 171 of Black Clover has a release date.
The full Black Bulls squad in Black Clover. This image is part of an article about whether Episode 171 of Black Clover has a release date.
The full Black Bulls squad in Black Clover. This image is part of an article about whether Episode 171 of Black Clover has a release date.
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What Is the Black Clover Chapter 372 Release Date?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Error Code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2
Characters from MW2 standing in a line.
Characters from MW2 standing in a line.
Characters from MW2 standing in a line.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Error Code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How to open Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to open Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Is the Black Clover Chapter 372 Release Date?
The full Black Bulls squad in Black Clover. This image is part of an article about whether Episode 171 of Black Clover has a release date.
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What Is the Black Clover Chapter 372 Release Date?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Error Code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2
Characters from MW2 standing in a line.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Error Code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How to open Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to open Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien Jun 6, 2024
Author
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.