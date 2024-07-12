How to Complete the Price of Lies Quest in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

There are numerous secrets hidden inside Hollows in Zenless Zone Zero. In the Price of Lies side quest, you must find the passcode to a secret vault and stop a group of Hollow Raiders.

How to Complete Sweeping Away Secrets in ZZZ

You can start the Price of Lies side quest by speaking to a group of teenagers at Lumina Square in ZZZ. Afterward, you will find an Inter-Knot post the following day, and you can now access the Sweeping Away Secrets stage at the HDD system.

The correct passcode to access the vault is 0-4-5-1, but I don’t recommend heading directly into the secret room. You still need to gather the three Observation Data at this stage if you want to get all the Polychromes from this mission.

First, you need to go to your right and press all the red switches to access all areas on this level. There’s a patrolling Hollow monster in this section, but you can easily avoid it by constantly moving. Next, you want to head to the bottom right area to collect the first clue and three Gear Coins. Unfortunately, you must defeat a group of enemies to grab these items.

Your next destination is the upper right section, where you can find a trapped Hollow Raider. You need to grab two more Gear Coins to open the locked gate. Then, speak with the man, and he will give you some explosives and information.

You must use the bombs to break nearby walls and obtain the first Observation Data. The Hollow Raider also has some clues about the passcode, but he can’t remember. You must place three bombs to jog his memories. Don’t worry; he won’t die.

After speaking with the Hollow Raider, you can go to the upper left zone. There is one enemy here, but you can kill it using your explosives. You also need to destroy all the walls in this section to access the second Observation Data and a warp point. The fissure will take you to a secret area containing the third clue and some treasure chests.

Finally, you can return to the bottom left zone to grab the last clue. Similar to the previous enemy, you can also avoid combat by using your bombs to kill the monsters. Once you grab the last clue, you can return to the vault door to enter the passcode.

Inside the secret room, you will discover several strongboxes that you must destroy with explosives. This area also contains a treasure chest and the last Observation Data in the Sweeping Away Secrets stage.

Once you destroy your targets, you can return to the entrance, where you must defeat a group of Hollow monsters. Completing the Price of Lies side quest will give you these rewards:

Polychrome x30

Inter-Knot Credit x317

Dennies x23,600

Official Investigator Log x8

Bangboo Algorithm Module x2

Trainee Investigator Log x8

W-Engine Battery x4

W-Engine Power Supply x8

After completing the Price of Lies side quest, you may consider accepting another Zenless Zone Zero commission. Now Who Is the Trainer is a unique mission where you must win a tournament using a group of battle Bangboos.

