How To Complete The Speedrun! Challenge in Phasmophobia – Weekly Challenge

Another week, another terrifying challenge in Phasmophobia to get our hearts pounding. This time, we’ll be tackling the Speedrun! Challenge in Phasmophobia. Here’s how to come out out on top.

How To Complete the Speedrun! Challenge in Phasmophobia

The Speedrun! Challenge in Phasmophobia focuses on correctly identifying the ghost as quickly as possible. All players will have access to Tier 3 equipment, along with 150% player speed. The main challenge here is seeing how fast you can complete the challenge, while not succumbing to the injuries of the ghost that you’re hunting. While tough, the Speedrun! Challenge much easier than some of the other Weeklies we’ve seen.

All Cursed Objects can also be in play here, so if you come across something like the Ouija Board or the Monkey Paw, you could use these to your advantage to find the Ghost even faster.

How to Access Challenge Mode in Phasmophobia

If you’re ready to test your luck with the Speedrun! Challenge in Phasmophobia, you’ll want to head toward the bulletin board. From here, select the Difficulty Options, and keep paging to the right. After passing the “Insanity” level difficulty, you’ll find the Weekly Challenge. Select this, and get ready to embark on the hunt of your dreams.

Tips & Tricks To Complete Speedrun! Challenge

The Phasmophobia Speedrun! Challenge is more about having fun than anything, so gather up a group of your friends or embark on your own to take this one on. The first thing you’ll want to do is select your equipment, so bring the following:

EMF Detector

DOTS Projector

Tripod Camera

This way, you can try and detect where the Ghost is right away, set down something for evidence, and book it back to the trailer so you can see if you either spot Ghost Orbs or something on the DOTS projector. After this, I suggest heading back in with some UV Lights, a Crucifix, a Spirit Box or Ghost Book.

When Does the Next Weekly Challenge Start in Phasmophobia?

While the Weekly Challenge restarts on Monday at midnight, players in North America can look forward to playing the next challenge on Sunday evening at the following times:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central Time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

