How To Follow the Trail & Question the Unknown Traveler in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

The 2024 Winterfest even in Fortnite means all kinds of new content. There are presents to open, NPCs to meet, and so much more. But if you’re looking to knock out the Winterfest 2024 quests, here’s how to follow the trail and question the Unknown Traveler in Fortnite.

How To Follow the Trail in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

The early parts of the Winterfest mystery aren’t all that difficult. All you have to do is survive long enough to talk to SGT. Winter and his friend Noir, who resides in Seaport City. However, the detective gives you a case that’s not as simple as the other tasks, asking you to follow a trail on the map.

This quest will lead you to the mountain south of Brutal Boxcars, not far from where Mariah Carey is walking around. There will be three things that you have to find around the area and interact with. Here’s where to find the items that will help you follow the trail:

Dog Statue

The first item is a statue of a dog that looks very similar to the ones Snoop Dogg had at his mansion in Chapter 2 Remix (hint, hint). It’s near the top of a hill, sitting right at the end of a wooden fence.

Microphone Stand

The second item you need to find is at the bottom of the mountain, waiting for you next to a metal fence on the road. It’s kind of hard to miss the microphone stand because it blends in, but once you get close enough, it will start to glow.

Turntable

The final item is the easiest to locate because it sticks out the most. The turntable is right down the road from the microphone stand, sitting next to a kiosk.

How To Question the Unknown Traveler in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

Once you’ve interacted with all three items, it’s time to find their owner. Head up the mountain until you come across a cabin. Walk inside, and you’ll find Santa Snoop, a holiday-themed version of the rapper. He gives you all the information you need, so once you talk to him, you can head back to Noir to finish the first section of the Winterfest 2024 Quests.

And that’s how to follow the trail and question the Unknown Traveler in Fortnite Winterfest 2024.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

