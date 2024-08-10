How to Get Abyssal Scrolls in Diablo 4

To make the most of your Infernal Hordes rewards in Diablo 4, you need to start collecting Abyssal Scrolls. This guide will outline how you can find the upgrades for your compass and how you can make use of them when you do.

Where to Get Abyssal Scrolls in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete Infernal Hordes in World Tier 4 and open rewards chests to get Abyssal Scrolls. Outside of the hordes mode, you can also earn scrolls by completing The Mother’s Gifts board that is available during Season 5 or by deconstructing Infernal Compasses. And if you get lucky, there is a chance to find the scrolls as drops from Helltides or Nightmare dungeons, but that is far more unreliable. The best bet is to start grinding out the hordes mode.

Complete Infernal Hordes in World Tier 4

Claim caches from The Mother’s Gifts board.

Deconstruct Infernal Compasses.

Infernal Hordes open up after you complete Locran’s quests in World Tier 3. However, nearly all of the Infernal Compass items you find here will be set to Tier 1. The key is to use a compass that is Tier 2 or higher if you want to get Abyssal Scrolls as a reward.

As you wipe out waves and complete objectives in an Infernal Horde, you earn Burning Aether. After all the waves are done and you defeat the Fell Council, you can spend those on a resource chest instead of equipment. Tons of Abyssal Scrolls can drop from this method over time and that means plenty of upgrades for your compass.

Don’t forget to return to Israel from time to time as well to claim the board rewards. At least a few scrolls are guaranteed to drop from the Triune and it’s a great way to get a head start on your upgrades.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

