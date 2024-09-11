How to Get All Aigis Parts in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Aigis’ new gear isn’t just for show in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, as she can enhance it with parts that grant her new abilities to make progressing through the Abyss of Time a bit less daunting. Here’s where you can find all of her Parts.

Where to Find All Parts in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

There’s a total of five parts to be found in Episode Aigis, and they’re equivalent to the Notes you can get in the base game to use on the Computer. Obtaining them allows Fuuka to enhance Aigis’ dash during exploration, unlocking the Ambush move. Fuuka installs them automatically whenever you leave the Abyss, and will install multiple parts at once if you get them all.

Ambush works just like in the main game. You gain increasing dash speed, and attacking a Shadow while at maximum speed (the Ambush state) ensures a S.E.E.S Advantage at the start of the battle. You can also inflict Distress on the Shadows if you’re lucky.

Screenshot by The Escapist

All parts can be obtained through exploration and Elizabeth Requests, with each of them enhancing your Dash even further.

Part How to Get Effect Custom Parts Beat the boss in Cocytus B9 Unlocks Ambush. ASII Custom Parts Locked Chest in Caina B7. Ensures you’ll inflict Distress if you hit the Shadow from behind. ASIII Custom Parts Complete Elizabeth Request 28 Attacking an enemy from behind increases your Theurgy Gauge. RE Custom Parts Locked Chest in Ptolomea B17 You can crumble through objects inside the Abyss of Time. Doesn’t work on enemies. TE Custom Parts Complete Elizabeth Request 29 Decreases the time to enter Ambush state.

You should have all the parts by the time you complete Ptolomea, allowing you to quickly dash through the floors while grinding for experience and other materials for the best weapons. You’ll definitely need those if you plan on fighting Joker later.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

