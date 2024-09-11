Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by The Escapist
How to Get All Aigis Parts in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Time to ambush some shadows
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 09:12 pm

Aigis’ new gear isn’t just for show in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, as she can enhance it with parts that grant her new abilities to make progressing through the Abyss of Time a bit less daunting. Here’s where you can find all of her Parts.

Where to Find All Parts in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

There’s a total of five parts to be found in Episode Aigis, and they’re equivalent to the Notes you can get in the base game to use on the Computer. Obtaining them allows Fuuka to enhance Aigis’ dash during exploration, unlocking the Ambush move. Fuuka installs them automatically whenever you leave the Abyss, and will install multiple parts at once if you get them all.

Ambush works just like in the main game. You gain increasing dash speed, and attacking a Shadow while at maximum speed (the Ambush state) ensures a S.E.E.S Advantage at the start of the battle. You can also inflict Distress on the Shadows if you’re lucky.

Screenshot by The Escapist

All parts can be obtained through exploration and Elizabeth Requests, with each of them enhancing your Dash even further.

PartHow to GetEffect
Custom PartsBeat the boss in Cocytus B9Unlocks Ambush.
ASII Custom PartsLocked Chest in Caina B7.Ensures you’ll inflict Distress if you hit the Shadow from behind.
ASIII Custom PartsComplete Elizabeth Request 28Attacking an enemy from behind increases your Theurgy Gauge.
RE Custom PartsLocked Chest in Ptolomea B17You can crumble through objects inside the Abyss of Time. Doesn’t work on enemies.
TE Custom PartsComplete Elizabeth Request 29Decreases the time to enter Ambush state.

You should have all the parts by the time you complete Ptolomea, allowing you to quickly dash through the floors while grinding for experience and other materials for the best weapons. You’ll definitely need those if you plan on fighting Joker later.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

