How to Unlock the Joker Fight in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Episode Aigis is a remake of The Answer epilogue chapter in Persona 3 Reload, and it adds a few new things to the mix, including a secret boss fight. Here’s how to unlock the Joker boss fight in Episode Aigis.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking the Joker Fight in Episode Aigis

Quick disclaimer here: I’ve yet to unlock the Joker fight in Episode Aigis myself, but I have some theories on it.

Considering that Joker is going to be a challenge fight, it’s very likely that you’ll need to unlock the fight through the completion of Elizabeth’s requests. In addition to that, since Joker appears in the Monad Chambers, it’s likely that you’ll also need to complete all of the Monad Door bosses in the game before you can get the request to fight him.

The secret boss fights for the Reaper and Elizabeth also worked similarly in the base game, where you had to complete requests in order to unlock them, so it stands to reason that it’ll be the same process for Joker as well. Once I’m able to get first-hand confirmation on this, I’ll update this section with the relevant information.

Another thing to keep in mind is that from what we’ve seen so far, Joker looks to be the toughest superboss we’ve ever encountered in an Atlus game. He follows similar rules to Elizabeth, where you do have to deal enough damage within a certain number of turns in order to keep going, but you also have to be careful not to do too much or he’ll wipe your party instantly.

That’s everything we know about unlocking the Joker fight in Episode Aigis so far. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all the floors in the Abyss of Time and all boss weaknesses.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy