How to Get All Endings in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Following the series’ tradition, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has multiple endings, including new additions to those found in the game’s original version. Here is how you can unlock all endings in SMT V: Vengeance.

How to Unlock All Endings in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

There is a total of six different endings in SMT V: Vengeance. Two of them are entirely new and exclusive to the Canon of Vengeance, while the other four are the previously existing Canon of Creation endings. You’ll need to go through each of them if you’re willing to truly 100% the game, but subsequent NG+ runs are way faster. Each ending also has quite simple conditions to them. Spoilers ahead, so be warned.

All Canon of Vengeance Endings in SMT V Vengeance

With two new endings added to the new main story scenario in SMT V: Vengeance, the traditional Alignment system is key to unlocking both endings. The ending you get depends on which side you supported the most during your playthrough, so be careful with your choices.

Image via Atlus

Law Ending

SMT V: Vengeance‘s Law ending is obtained by picking Law options the most throughout the game, such as protecting people, sparing Demons, and choosing righteousness in general. You choose Tao’s hand at the end, and she’ll be by your side at the final battles. You will unlock Rank Violation and Inheritance Violation as Miracles, and a quest from Nebiros will give Michael. A quest with Maria will unlock her for fusion.

Chaos Ending

SMT V: Vengeance‘s Chaos ending is obtained by doing the opposite of the above Law ending. Pick all Chaos options, which usually involve killing Demons, making selfish choices, and not caring about sacrifices. Yoko will then be with you instead as Tao will leave your party, and you two will bring the world into chaos. You will get Rank Violation and Divine Persuasion as Miracles, and a quest from Nebiros will give you Belial. The quest with Maria will unlock Innani as a fusion.

Note: There is no Neutral Ending in the Canon of Vengeance.

All Canon of Creation Endings in SMT V Vengeance

While the Alignment system still plays a role here, it only serves to determine if you’ll unlock certain Miracles or not. SMT V: Vengeance‘s Canon of Creation endings are all determined by a single choice when you reach the top of the Temple of Eternity at the end of the game, independently of your alignment. The Neutral Ending branches into the True Neutral ending, depending on your sidequest progress.

Image via Atlus

Law Ending

For the Law ending in SMT V: Vengeance‘s Canon of Creation, choose the “I will uphold God’s order” option, siding with Ichiro and Abdiel. You’ll have to fight Tsukuyomi and Nuwa, as they’re opposed to your ambition. In the end, Tokyo will be remade as it once was. You will unlock Rank Violation and Inheritance Violation as Miracles, and a quest from Nebiros will give Michael. A quest with Maria will unlock her for fusion.

Chaos Ending

For the Chaos ending in SMT V: Vengeance‘s Canon of Creation, choose “I will recreate the world and save Tokyo,” siding with Yuzuru and Koshimizu. The fights will be against Abdiel and Nuwa instead, and you’ll shape the world in their vision. You get Rank Violation and Divine Persuasion as Miracles, and a quest from Nebiros will give you Belial. The quest with Maria will unlock Innani as a fusion.

Neutral Ending

For the Neutral ending in SMT V: Vengeance‘s Canon of Creation, choose “I will destroy the throne,” siding with Yakumo and Nuwa but pitting you against Abdiel and Tsukuyomi. You will destroy the throne at the end, ridding the world of the Mandala system for good. You will get no exclusive Miracles, and there won’t be a Nebiros quest. However, Maria will turn into Danu and unlock her as a fusion.

True Neutral Ending

The True Neutral ending in SMT V: Vengeance‘s Canon of Creation is much the same as the Neutral ending. However, before actually destroying the throne, you will get the option of remaking a world for humans only, getting rid of Demons for good. Choose this option after defeating your opponents in the Empyrium and standing in front of the Throne. The final battle with Lucifer will also be altered.

Image via Atlus

To unlock the True Neutral ending, you’ll need to have unlocked Khonzu Ra, Fionn mac Cumhaill, and Shiva. You can unlock them in any previous run and the option will still appear later after picking your ending, Canon of Vengeance included. Here are the quests required for unlocking each Demon:

Khonzu Ra

The Falcon’s Head (Shinagawa, Fairy Village)

The Egyptians’ Fate (Taito, Ueno)

The Winged Sun (Taito, Ueno)

The Succession of Ra. (Minato, Bethel Egypt Approach)

If playing the Canon of Vengeance instead, you only need:

The Winged Sun (Taito, Ueno)

Rite of Ressurection (Minato, Bethel Egypt Approach)

The final quest always pits you against Khonzu Ra. He’ll be at Level 76 on Vengeance and Level 82 on Creation.

Fionn mac Cumhaill

A Goddess Stolen

The Root of the Problem

The One I Love

An Unusual Forecast

Fionn’s Resolve

In the Canon of Vengeance, The One I Love is replaced by The Heartbroken instead, which is obtained in Taito, Umayabashi. You’ll face Fionn at Level 70 during the final quest, so be prepared.

Shiva

A Universe in Peril

This quest unlocks as soon as you defeat Vasuki/Beelzebub at Taito. You need to be at least Level 80 to enter Shiva’s domain, but you want to be at least 90+ to have a chance against him, as he’s one of the game’s super bosses.

Achieving all six endings in SMT V: Vengeance can be very time-consuming, so always pick the Reborn option when starting a New Game+ to make battles easier. You can also use the Safety difficulty through all of your runs to get all endings quickly, then turn it back to Normal whenever you feel like fighting. You won’t be able to pick Hard unless you start an NG+, though.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now.

