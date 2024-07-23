How To Get All Fall Guys Skins in Fortnite

Epic Games loves its collaborations, but it’s taking things to the next level with Fall Guys x Fortnite. The new crossover will see players design obstacle courses and maps within Fortnite, and there will also be Falls Guys skins based on Fortnite characters. Here’s how to get them all.

How To Play With All Fall Guys Skins in Fortnite

The most important thing to know about the collaboration is that, like LEGO Fortnite, the Fall Guys skins will be altered versions of Fortnite skins. That means all it takes to use them is to put on a new skin and load into a Fall Guys map. However, since the collab hasn’t officially kicked off yet, you’re are going to have to game the system a bit.

The Fall Guys maps aren’t available until August, but there is a way to get around that and try one out. By heading to Creative, you can create a Falls Guy map. This will load you into the game as a character from Mediatonic’s game. Figuring out which of your skins is part of the collab takes a bit of trial and error. For example, I put on the Brite Agent skin, and it loaded me into the map as Brite Bomber. When I put on some of my other collab skins, though, I loaded in as a generic Fall Guy.

There’s still a lot of information to learn about this collab, but there’s plenty of time to figure out which skins you want to use in all of the obstacle courses and maps that will be available starting next month.

And that’s how to get all of the Fall Guys skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

