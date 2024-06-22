Struggling to get your buildings going during the Monopoly GO Aqua Partners event? You’re not alone — find out how you can get your hands on more tokens during this event, and if there are any Token links available.

How to Get Free Aqua Partners Tokens in Monopoly GO

If you’re hoping to clear through all of the rewards and milestones during the Aqua Partners event in Monopoly GO, you’re going to need plenty of tokens. While it may feel impossible at times to complete this event without divine intervention from Mr. Monopoly himself, you’ll find that these tips can help you in your time of need.

Check Your Daily Tasks Every Day

Screenshot by The Escapist

One of the fastest ways to get Tokens that you can use toward spins in Monopoly GO is to complete your Daily Task. Every day, these are reset and offer a fair number of Tokens that you can use to spin the wheel and earn points toward finishing up your buildings. Since you’ll need about 80,000 Points to finish each building, you’ll need lots of Tokens. This is by far one of the fastest ways to get them.

Participate in Events & Tournaments During Partner Events

Another quick way to get your hands on plenty of free Tokens is to participate in the Daily Leaderboard Tournaments, as well as the events that are currently happening in the game. As you work your way through all of the Rewards and Milestones available, you’ll find that Tokens are a pretty common gift. Completing these tiers will give you access to a number of tokens that you can use towards your spins.

Just Keep Playing Like Normal (But Use Your Multiplier)

As you make your way around the board, you’ll spot Pickups that will grant you Tokens. If you’re only rolling one dice at a time, you’ll only receive a single token — and we all know that isn’t very useful when the minimum number to spin is 20. Use Multipliers if you’re hoping to get the best bang for your buck when it comes to these items on the board, the higher the multiplier, the more Tokens you’ll receive. Sure, you may not be lucky enough to always land on them every roll, but this is just another quick way to get more tokens during the event.

Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re hoping to claim some Tokens for free, you’ll need to put in the work to do so. There are unfortunately no free Token links available from Scopely or elsewhere. However, if you need to get your hands on more dice, we’ve got you covered on our free dice links page. It’s updated daily, so make sure that you’re always checking back in to see what offers are available.

And that’s all you’ll need to know about getting free Tokens during the Monopoly GO Aqua Partners event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

