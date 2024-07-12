How to Get Hide in Once HumanHow to Get Hide in Once Human

Whether you need some upgrades or a brand new set of armor, Hide is one of the foundational resources. To help you get ahead of the curve, here’s how to get hide in Once Human.

Where to Get Hide in Once Human

Hunt any wild animals, such as eclipse deer, to harvest hide from their bodies in Once Human. Any time you take down a deer, there is a chance for at least one of its resources to drop. However, after killing dozens of them to earn the hide I needed, I was only able to harvest it a little over half the time. Of course, the odds could be much different, but you certainly won’t get what you want every single time you go hunting. As long as you stick with it and keep picking up your arrows for easy ammo, you are bound to get what you need.

Early in the game, the Eclipse Fawn and the Eclipse Deer are the two most common animals. Although you can’t guarantee that Hide will drop with each kill, the grown Deer seem to drop more. So if you only have so much ammo to use, I suggest hunting down one of the grown animals instead of a Fawn. Within the tutorial area, this will help you save some time and resources before you head back to your territory.

Fortunately, as you get deeper into the game, hide will become more plentiful, though more dangerous to gather. Corrupted Wolves and Boar both offer higher chances of dropping hide and at larger quantities, so you won’t have to keep mass murdering deer to make your gear.

Like so many other resources in the game, you can always open containers and use the Disassembly Bench for more loot chances. Any time you find extra armor pieces or animal-based items, there is a chance that you can scrap them to earn more Hide in the process. Mixing this with the usual hunting you can pull off between quests will increase the overall collection. With any luck, you will always have what you need for the next set of armor.

Where to Farm Deer Fast in Once Human

Deers move in herds, and they’re much easier to find along the east coast of the starting area. Especially if you’re willing to go off track and into wooded areas. Once you do this, you’ll likely find a dozen or so deer.

I highly recommend you prioritize bucks over female or baby dear (both referred to by the game as fawns). Female deer have a chance of dropping Deer Milk, which takes away from your chance of getting hide. Just head towards Coastside Plaza and keep moving to the teleporter to find lots of forested acreage with plenty of herds to chase.

Once Human is available to play now.

