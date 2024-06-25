How to Get Monster & Beast Sorcerer in Anime Defenders

Getting a powerful unit in Anime Defenders has to be one of the best feelings you can get in a Roblox experience. Let’s find out how we can get our hands on the powerful Beast Sorcerer and the Monster Sorcerer in Anime Defenders.

How to Get the Beast Sorcerer in Anime Defenders

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to unlock the Beast Sorcerer in Anime Defenders, you’ll need to use some of your gems to try and Summon him. Head into the Summon building in the main plaza and toward the back to start rolling for the Beast Sorcerer – it’s usually crowded with the most people.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Rather than rolling in the Standard pool, you’ll need to go for the limited-time Blizzard Winds Summon option. This is a limited-time-only event, so you’ll have until June 30, 2024, to roll for the Beast Sorcer.

With only a 0.25% drop rate, he is easily the rarest character in this particular pool to unlock, but he’s one of the most powerful, as you can see from our Anime Defenders Tier list. Once you’ve unlocked him, it’s time to start working toward getting the Monster Sorcerer.

How to Unlock the Monster Sorcerer in Anime Defenders

If you’re hoping to get the Monster Sorcerer, you won’t need to worry about trying to pull for it – it’s an evolution to the Beast Sorcerer. This means that you’ll need to gather up the necessary supplies and start crafting a specific item to get your hands on this character.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To get the Monster Sorcerer, you’ll need to craft the Spirit Pendant, which requires the following items to make:

7 Purple Star Rift

8 Red Star Rift

34 Yellow Star Rift

6 Green Star Rift

2 Dark Star Rift

1 Rainbow Star Rift

35,000 Gold

How to Craft Items in Anime Defenders

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now, if this is your first time crafting items and evolving units, you’ll need to know where to find them. Once again, we’ll need to head into the Summons building. Once you are inside, you’ll want to turn around and look toward the back of the room – you’ll find both the Crafting and Evolving stations here. Craft the Spirit Pendant, give it to the Beast Sorcerer to unlock the coveted Monster Sorcerer, and get ready to cause some major damage.

And that’s everything we’ll need to know about unlocking these two units. Be sure to check out our list of all the available Traits in Anime Defenders.

Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile.

