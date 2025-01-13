So far, the new year of Pokemon GO has been giving trainers plenty of new Pokemon to collect. After fetching Fidough, players will soon be able to get Shroodle in Pokemon GO – but like many recent additions, it’s not so straightforward as a wild spawn.

When Did Shroodle Come to Pokemon GO?

The Toxic Mouse Pokemon, Shroodle, debuts in Pokemon GO on January 15, 2025, as part of the Fashion Week: Taken Over event. This Pokemon was first introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, making it a relatively new addition to the Pokemon universe.

After its debut event, the Pokemon will continue to be available for players to collect.

Can Shroodle Be Shiny?

Unlike some recent debuts, Shroodle cannot be Shiny in Pokemon GO at release. Its Shiny form will likely be added to the game as part of some future event, likely one centered on Poison-type Pokemon or Team GO Rocket.

How To Get Shroodle in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

More and more, debut Pokemon aren’t guaranteed to be wild spawns, and Shroodle is following this pattern. Rather than spotting one on your Nearby radar, trainers will need to hatch Shroodle from 12KM eggs. As of now, hatching from 12KM eggs is the only way to get Shroodle in Pokemon GO.

12KM eggs collected starting at 12 AM local time on January 15 and beyond have a chance to hatch into Shroodle. It is likely going to be more common during the Fashion Week: Taken Over event, but should be part of the 12KM egg pool going forward.

How To Get 12K Eggs

Since Shroodle is only available by hatching 12K eggs, trainers may need a reminder about how to get this long-distance egg in Pokemon GO. It is one of the rarer types of eggs in the game, and there’s only one way to get one.

12K eggs are only available by beating one of the Team GO Rocket Leaders or Giovanni in battle. So, the Taken Over event is a great time to stock up on 12KM eggs, since Team GO Rocket will be out in full force and Rocket Radars will be easier to come by. That said, you can beat GO Rocket Grunts to face off against Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff at any time, earning a 12K egg so long as you have the space for one in your inventory.

How To Get Grafaiai in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shroodle’s evolution, Grafaifai, also debuted in Pokemon GO on January 15. It does not hatch from eggs or spawn in the wild, so the only way to get one is to evolve a Shroodle.

It costs 50 Shroodle Candy to evolve into Grafaifai, meaning you’ll need to hatch a few Shroodle or make it your buddy to get the required Candies to get Grafaifai in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

