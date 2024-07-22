So, you’re ready to upgrade your base from flimsy wood to sturdy stone in Once Human? Smart move. Sintered Bricks are what you need, and luckily, they’re not too hard to get. Here’s how to make Sintered Bricks in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Sintered Bricks in Once Human

Unlocking Sintered Bricks

First things first, you need to unlock the Sintered Bricks recipe in Once Human. Head to your Memetics tree and look under the Infrastructure tab. Start at the Smelting Essentials section and work your way down until you find the Forging Techniques node. Unlocking this node will require Ciphers, which you can earn by leveling up and completing tasks. Make sure you’ve got enough before you dive in.

Crafting Sintered Bricks

Once you’ve unlocked the Forging Techniques node in Once Human, you’re ready to start crafting. You’ll need two main materials: gravel and charcoal. Gravel is pretty easy to get; just break rocks or ores, and you’ll collect plenty. Charcoal, on the other hand, is crafted by smelting logs in your furnace.

To smelt Sintered Bricks, head to your furnace and select the recipe. You can craft them in batches of up to 99 if you have enough materials. For each brick, you’ll need ten units of gravel and three units of charcoal. Once you’ve got everything ready, fire up the furnace and watch those bricks stack up.

Fast Way To Get Gravel

Gravel is essential for making Sintered Bricks, and while you can get it from breaking rocks, there’s a more efficient way. The Electric Rock Drill is a tool you can craft after unlocking the Electric Drills node under the Infrastructure tree. This drill will help you mine more gravel faster than a pickaxe.

To craft an Electric Rock Drill, you’ll need:

35 Aluminum Ingots

20 Special Parts

20 Electronic Parts

20 Metallic Fibers

1 Storage Battery

Aluminum Ingots can be tricky to find. Look in high level areas like Red Sands and Chalk Peak. Gather your materials, craft the drill, and start mining gravel more efficiently.

Using an Electric Furnace

If you’re tired of constantly feeding your furnace with charcoal, we suggest upgrading to an Electric Furnace instead. This advanced furnace removes the charcoal requirement, making your life a bit easier. That being said, it needs a constant power supply of 5W, so make sure you have enough electricity flowing through your base. Solar panels or bio-mass generators are good options for generating the required power.

How To Build With Sintered Bricks

Now that you’ve got your hands on Sintered Bricks in Once Human, it’s time to make full use of them. These bricks are great if you are trying to create a stronger and lasting base. Whether you’re constructing foundations, walls, roofs, or ceilings, Sintered Bricks offer the durability you need to protect your home from Deviations and other threats.

You must unlock the necessary Memetics under the Building tab to start building with Sintered Bricks. Start from Stone Supports and go through the nodes to unlock all sorts of stone buildings, doors, windows, and even curved architecture.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy