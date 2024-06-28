How to Get Spiraltree Seal in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduces a new magic called Spiral Incantations. If you plan to use this magic, I recommend grabbing the Spiraltree Seal to boost your power.

Where to Find Sacred Tower Painting in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist

Like the Rock Heart, you can only obtain the Spiraltree Seal after finding a specific painting. Luckily, this item is quite easy to discover. You just need to teleport to the Scorched Ruin Site of Grace and then head east. Look for a small cave; inside it, you will see the Sacred Tower painting.

How to Obtain Spiraltree Seal in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist

Getting the Spiraltree Seal is a bit harder, though, since it is located near the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. First, you must complete Castle Ensis and beat Rellana so you can reach Moorth Ruins. Afterward, you need to head north toward a small, shallow lake.

You will find a tunnel with several glowing blue worms near the entrance. There is also a statue of Marika with a Scadutree Fragment on the ground. Inside the tunnel, you will encounter some Perfumers guarding the Heal from Afar Incantation.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Keep following the tunnel until you enter a small poison swamp. Several groups of Gravebirds hang around this location, but you need to keep heading northwest. Eventually, you will discover the Ancient Ruin Base Site of Grace.

Now, you have to head west until you find a sealed Spiritspring. Be careful when exploring this area since two Guardian Golems will attack you. Once you find the Spiritspring, you can head southwest to find the Stone Cairn that you must break to unlock the air current.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, you must use the Spiritspring to reach the high plateau to the south. There, you will encounter the Northern Nameless Mauloseum, where you can face Red Bear. Feel free to challenge the man, but you need to keep heading south to get the Spiraltree Seal. You will find a ghostly white chair at the edge of the cliff. When you get close, the spirit of the painter will appear for a second before he dissipates again.

Spiraltree Seal’s Effect

Screenshot by The Escapist

Finally, you can pick up the Spiraltree Seal from the ground. This item is a Sacred Seal that scales primarily with Strength and Faith, and it can boost Spiral Incantations. You need to invest eight points in Strength and 17 in Faith to fully utilize this gear. Since it is a weapon, you can upgrade it by offering Somber Smithing Stones to Hewg.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

