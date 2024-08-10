How to Get The Umbracrux Unique in Diablo 4

Season 5 brought a handful of permanent Uniques to Diablo 4 and the Umbracrux dagger is another one for the Rogue class to use. This guide will cover where can get the dagger so you can complete your next build.

Where to Get The Umbracrux Dagger in Diablo 4

Complete Infernal Hordes on World Tier 4 for the best chance of earning The Umbracrux. Outside of the hordes mode, you can earn this dagger from any source such as overworld chests, enemy kills, or even Nightmare Dungeons. However, the odds of any Unique falling from a random source are incredibly low. Even if a Unique happens to drop as a rare reward, there is an entire pool of items that could be on the ground. That makes earning this dagger far more difficult if you rely purely on chance.

All the Unique items in Diablo 4 can be target farmed so you don’t have to rely on the incredibly low drop rates by default. Before Season 5, every Unique was tied to at least one Uber Boss, such as Duriel. With the new items added in Season 5, each one is tied to the final rewards in the Infernal Hordes instead. So if you play a class like Rogue, the spoils chest for items can contain any of the new universal or Rogue-only Uniques. That includes The Umbracrux Dagger.

To grind out the Infernal Hordes, you need to consume Infernal Compasses. Remember that Ancestral rarity is what you want to use for one of the Season 5 Unique items.

The Umbracrux Power and Stats in Diablo 4

Affixes + 50% Damage + [76-90] Dexterity + [30-40]% Vulnerable Damage + [7-9]% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction + [2-3] to Innervation

Power Your Subterfuge Skills create an attackable Shade Totem for [3-8] seconds. Any damage it takes is replicated onto surrounding enemies at 20% effectiveness. You may only have 1 Shade Totem active at a time. This damage counts as a Trap Skill.



Some patches in the past have disabled the power due to some technical issues. But the problems should be resolved by now and you’re free to start using the crux to its full potential.

