How to Get to the Darklight Catacombs in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

To reach the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you need to reach the Darklight Catacombs. This guide will outline how you can find your way there and what to expect when you finally reach the other side.

Where to Find the Darklight Catacombs in Elden Ring

The Darklight Catacombs are located all the way to the south of the Recluses’ River in Scadu Altus. In order to get there, you need to find the hidden coffin in the Shadow Keep to get lower in the zone. Once you reach the water near the Ruins of Unte, you can start making your way south on the river. Your best course is to just follow the flow of water and carefully make your way down in elevation. A couple of Sites of Grace will mark the way.

When you reach the bottom of Recluses’ River, there are some small lakes with hippos roaming around. Keep going south until you see some gravestones jutting out of the side of the mountain. Use these to scale the side and locate the Darklight Catacombs at the bottom. This dungeon is essentially the southernmost point in the Scadu Altus zone and it’s the only way to reach one of the most frustrating areas in the game.

Completing the Darklight Catacombs means you can enter the Abyssal Forest for the first time. Not only is the area tough to navigate, but it also has winter lantern enemies that can easily kill you after spotting you. Stealth is your friend here, which makes the forest unique in the game, but it also makes it incredibly frustrating. If you can make it all the way through, you earn yourself a fight with Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame, and the remembrance that comes with it.

