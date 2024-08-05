How to Get & Use Wish Coupons in Sword of Convallaria

Over the course of Sword of Convallaria‘s lifetime, there will be plenty of events to partake in, with good rewards to earn. If you’re wondering how to get and use Wish Coupons in Sword of Convallaria, here’s what you need to know.

Getting Wish Coupons in Sword of Convallaria

Wish Coupons are a special type of currency used in the Verdure Delight event for Beryl in Sword of Convallaria. However, while you do get a few Coupons for free, you’ll need to purchase them with Hope Luxites after that if you want to continue playing.

Wish Coupons can be bought for 50 Hope Luxites each in the Shop’s Regular section. They’ll be available for the first two months of the game’s launch, then go away when the Verdure Delight event ends. If you’re just getting started in the game, you can get three free Wish Coupons by doing the following:

Logging into the game once during the event.

Consuming 100 Endurance.

Consuming 300 Endurance.

After that, subsequent Wish Coupons need to be bought with Hope Luxites.

How to Use Wish Coupons

Under the Events tab, click on Verdure Delight, then click on the button that says Make a Wish. This will consume your Wish Coupons and reward you with a random reward from the list.

The rewards are pretty sweet, ranging from regular resources and Endurance Potions, to Castalias and Legendary gear. That being said, I wouldn’t recommend spending your Hope Luxites on Wish Coupons, especially if you’re a F2P player. It’s far better to save them for pulls on future banners, and this event is really just meant for folks who are more willing to spend real money on the game.

That’s all you need to know about Wish Coupons in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and character tier list.

