Fighting in the Forest of Wolves in Black Myth: Wukong.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Increase and Restore Mana in Black Myth: Wukong

Spamming spells.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 05:03 pm

One of the strongest resources in Black Myth: Wukong is mana, because it dictates how many spells you can utilize in the heat of battle. Here’s how you can increase and restore this vital resource.

Recommended Videos

How To Increase Mana in Black Myth: Wukong

Turtle Tear in Black Myth: Wukong, featuring a green stone on a bras plate on a table in the Soaks menu
Screenshot by The Escapist.

The best ways to increase your mana pool in Black Myth: Wukong are by using Mind Cores, spending Sparks on the survival tree, or collecting Celestial Pills. Early in the game, you won’t have access to most of the survivability tree, so you should utilize Mind Cores. These can be used as you reach the end of Chapter 2, and they passively increase all kinds of stats.

Once you get further into the game, you can find more Celestial Pills that increase your permanent mana pool. On top of the pills, you will have access to the full survival tree once you reach level 60. Then you can spend all the points you want on maximum mana. All of these ensure your overall pool has plenty of resources to pull from

How To Restore Mana in Black Myth: Wukong

Use the Jade Essence drink and the Turtle Tear for your gourd to restore mana. Both of these will restore mana every time you take a sip from the gourd but the Jade Essence does it every single time. The Turtle Tear requires you to be at full health to restore any other resource with a sip.

Another option to restore mana is to wear the Galeguard Greaves. This armor piece grants a major mana boost after three perfect dodges. It won’t be easy to pull those off, but mixed with the Jade drink, you’re looking at plenty of sources to refill your pool. Then you can start spamming spells like they’re free to use.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

Post Tag:
Black Myth: Wukong
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz is a Staff Writer at The Escapist, where he helps lead the team's guides coverage of FPS and action games such as Call of Duty, Elden Ring, Diablo 4, and Black Myth: Wukong. He has a Bachelor's in Writing and has worked as a video game journalist for four years, having written and edited for such prominent outlets as Prima Games, Screen Rant, Sportskeeda, GINX TV, and Gfinity. His work has been read by millions of people, and his expertise has helped them better understand and complete video games.