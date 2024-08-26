How To Increase and Restore Mana in Black Myth: Wukong

One of the strongest resources in Black Myth: Wukong is mana, because it dictates how many spells you can utilize in the heat of battle. Here’s how you can increase and restore this vital resource.

How To Increase Mana in Black Myth: Wukong

The best ways to increase your mana pool in Black Myth: Wukong are by using Mind Cores, spending Sparks on the survival tree, or collecting Celestial Pills. Early in the game, you won’t have access to most of the survivability tree, so you should utilize Mind Cores. These can be used as you reach the end of Chapter 2, and they passively increase all kinds of stats.

Once you get further into the game, you can find more Celestial Pills that increase your permanent mana pool. On top of the pills, you will have access to the full survival tree once you reach level 60. Then you can spend all the points you want on maximum mana. All of these ensure your overall pool has plenty of resources to pull from

How To Restore Mana in Black Myth: Wukong

Use the Jade Essence drink and the Turtle Tear for your gourd to restore mana. Both of these will restore mana every time you take a sip from the gourd but the Jade Essence does it every single time. The Turtle Tear requires you to be at full health to restore any other resource with a sip.

Another option to restore mana is to wear the Galeguard Greaves. This armor piece grants a major mana boost after three perfect dodges. It won’t be easy to pull those off, but mixed with the Jade drink, you’re looking at plenty of sources to refill your pool. Then you can start spamming spells like they’re free to use.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

