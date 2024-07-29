How to Increase Pollution Resistance in Once Human

The world of Once Human is highly dangerous, full of toxic fumes and highly polluted areas that can drain your sanity and health. But there is no need to worry because you can increase your pollution resistance in Once Human and explore with the right gear, consumables, and strategies.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Increase Pollution Resistance in Once Human?

Gear Up for Protection

Your main defense against pollution in Once Human is wearing the right gear. Helmets, chest armor, and masks with the Pollution Resist buff are crucial. Early in the game, you’ll come across Tier 1 gear that gives you 9 points of pollution resistance. Upgrade this gear to Tier 2 for 12 points of resistance.

The Test Subject Outfit is your best friend in the early stages, especially when you’re exploring high-pollution areas like Dayton Wetlands. Each piece of this set increases your pollution resistance, giving you an edge against the toxic environment.

As you progress, you’ll find gear offering even more protection. High-tier chest armor and masks provide a base resistance of 12 points, upgradable to 16 points. Always prioritize improving your pollution resistance stats.

Consumables for Protection and Sanity

Gear alone isn’t enough to keep you safe in polluted zones. Consumables play a vital role in boosting your resistance and recovering your health and sanity. Some must-have items include:

Sanity Gummies

Ice Cubes

Fruit Teas

These consumables temporarily increase your pollution resistance in Once Human and help you recover from pollution damage. Keep a stash of these items handy for emergencies.

Related: How to Fish in Once Human

Crafting and Unlocking Recipes

Crafting helpful consumables involves unlocking recipes in the Memetics tree’s Logistics section. Later in the game, you’ll unlock recipes for even more powerful items like Stardust Mushroom Soup, Fruity Sanity Capsule, and Ice Tea. These consumables take it up a notch when it comes to restoring hydration and sanity and providing pollution resistance.

Make sure to gather resources and upgrade your workbenches to unlock and craft these recipes efficiently. Strategic planning and resource management will ensure you’re always prepared.

Rest and Recover

If for some reason you’re not able to get the above-mentioned consumables and need relief from pollution, sleep might be the best solution. Resting in your bed at your territory will fully heal and restore your sanity. It’s a great way to recover after a risky expedition into a polluted area. The Extradimensional Cat Deviant can speed up this recovery process, making it even more effective.

Exploration Tactics

Even with high pollution resistance in Once Human, you can’t stay in toxic zones forever. Plan your trips carefully, bring enough consumables, and know when to retreat. Keep a close eye on your cradle’s pollution counter. When it starts rising fast, you might want to leave the area.

Remember that Once Human does not provide total immunity from pollution but having the right gear can go a long way in ensuring your survival.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy