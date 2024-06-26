How to Reach Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

On the southeast side of the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree map, you can find the Abyssal Woods. If you wish to reach this area, then you need to find a hidden coffin that will take you to the lowest level on the continent.

Recommended Videos

How to Get to Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring

To reach Abyssal Woods, you need to enter the Shadow Keep from the front gate. Besides passing through a soldier camp, you must also defeat the Golden Hippopotamus. Afterward, you can take the open entrance to your left and make your way up the wooden stairs. Be careful when climbing up since there are several hidden soldiers that will jump-scare you.

Where to Find the Hidden Coffin in Shadow Keep

You will eventually enter the room, which contains two elite enemies. Feel free to fight them, but you can also escape the battle by running through the open door to the left. You will appear on top of the Shadow Keep walls, and you will discover several burning ships. A group of Black Blade Vulgar Militia are hiding nearby, and they will jump on you when you get close.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You will encounter a path to your left that will take you to the Specimen Storehouse, but you need to keep walking forward. Eventually, you will discover a wooden ladder on your left side, and there is also a corpse with a loot to draw your attention. Make your way down and enter the chamber behind the waterfall.

Inside, you will discover another ladder that you need to use to descend. It will take you to a secret room with a painting. Although this area seems empty, there is an illusory wall to your left. Just attack it, and it will reveal a room containing the coffin that will lead you to the path toward Abyssal Woods.

How to Reach Darklight Catacombs

The coffin will take you to a river with the Ruins of Unte. You must head south to find the Darklight Catacombs, but be careful since one of the Furnace Golems will awaken as you walk past. There will be a waterfall on your path, and you will find another Site of Grace to your left.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now, you just need to follow the rocky path until you can jump to the rocks to your right. This area is filled with swarms of insect monsters, and they will keep chasing you. Afterward, just keep following the path and going down whenever necessary.

On your way, you will discover the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace, but you need to keep going. Just continue the path down until you encounter three insect monsters and a mage. Keep walking for a bit, and you can see a lower area with a bunch of coffins. You need to get on Torrent and jump down to this spot.

Screenshot by The Escapist

A group of vulgar militia enemies will attack you in this location. Defeat them, and you will find a door with two white flames. This is the entrance to the Darklight Catacombs. Your goal is to get down to the lowest level and face Jori, the Elder Inquisitor. Once you defeat him, you can fully explore Abyssal Woods.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy