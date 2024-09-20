How To Reduce Frostland Danger in Frostpunk 2

While trying to keep New London alive in Frostpunk 2, you need to explore the dangerous Frostland outside your safe zone. While some areas are easy to explore, others will pose significant dangers to your exploration teams unless you learn how to reduce them.

Recommended Videos

How To Make Frostland Exploration Safer in Frostpunk 2

When you first step foot into Frostland in Frostpunk 2, you will quickly realize that a ton of areas are not safe. In Chapter 1, your goal is to find a permanent fuel source near the Old Dreadnought. Luckily, the game is quite forgiving here, and you will likely find this colony zone in a safe area. However, things get a bit tricky in Chapter 3, and you’ll have to reduce Frostland danger levels, which means upgrading your Logistics Districts.

After developing New London and surviving the Whiteout, you have to find another old colony. Unfortunately, this time, the environment will be against you. After the extreme cold storm, you won’t be able to venture into the areas to your east. Even if you are ready to sacrifice some lives, the game won’t let you explore this section.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To be able to move on ahead, the Logistics Districts will have to be upgraded, which means you need to research some new buildings using the Idea Tree. You should already unlock this feature, and you can open it by pressing the tree icon on the bottom right.

Related: Should You Remove the Bodies or Respect the Dead in Frostpunk 2?

Afterward, you need to go to the Frostland section in Frostpunk 2 and begin researching the nodes on the left side. First, you have to develop the Scouts’ Headquarters. As usual, each faction will offer its own versions, but you can select any of them based on your needs.

Then, you will unlock the Scout Training ability, but you have to select the Pathfinder Scouts upgrade. There is also the Mechanised Scouts upgrade, but this will only reduce exploration time instead of danger in the Frostland. The Pathfinder Scouts will unlock a building that you can place in expanded Logistics Districts. To research this idea, you need 50 Heatstamps and 12 weeks.

Once the idea is fully researched, you will unlock the Survivalist’s Headquarters. I believe you just need to place one in any logistics district to remove all danger threats from Frostland. Here are the resources you need to build it:

400 Workforce

120 Heatstamps

60 Prefabs

After you have this building, you should be able to fully explore Frostland in Frostpunk 2. This will allow you to access numerous areas that contain valuable Cores and resources. It would be best if you unlock this upgrade early since the outposts can continuously give you resources, even when you get hit by a Whiteout.

Frostpunk 2 is available for PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy