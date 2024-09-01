How To Steal Begamor Ruffian Pants in Star Wars Outlaws

If you want to change Kay’s wardrobe, consider stealing the Begamor Ruffian Pants in Star Wars Outlaws. This cosmetic can be found inside a restricted area, and you will need to use stealth to take it.

Star Wars Outlaws Pyke Syndicate Workshop Stealth Guide

To get the Begamor Ruffian Pants Intel, read the datapad inside the bedroom on your spaceship. It will mark the location of the treasure, which is hidden inside the Pyke Syndicate Workshop. This restricted area can be found south of the Kadua Village or west of Mirogana.

How To Enter Pyke Syndicate Workshop

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you don’t have a good reputation with the Pyke Syndicate, you’ll have to sneak your way to approach the workshop entrance. Use the tall grass as cover and look to the right to see a climbable wall. This will bring you to a small chamber containing several guards.

Hide in the tall grass and take out the two patrolling guards. Knock out the single worker who is standing beside the vehicle. Splice the lock to open the gate and gain access to the inner chamber. Ignore the ladder for now and enter the open room to your right. Hide behind the wall and wait for a patrolling guard to pass by.

How To Get the First Treasure Chest

Screenshot by The Escapist

Knock out the guard and the two workers in this area. Head to the circular platform in the middle and attack two more workers. Don’t touch the computer yet, and take care of the patrolling guard.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you access the computer now, you will enter a mini-game. I suggest knocking out the guard first to remove your chance of being seen. Afterward, you can return to the device to open the gate.

Slice the computer to deactivate turrets and open the gate. Head inside the room to grab a Speeder material and other loot. Go out and climb the ladder to your right.

Where To Find Begamor Ruffian Pants in Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot by The Escapist

The ladder will take you to the second floor where you can find a locked room to your right. This is where you can find the treasure chest containing the Begamor Ruffian Pants.

Order Nix to press the button and unlock the door. Get inside and get all the loot in this room. You can find the treasure chest behind the counter.

Since we already have the Begamor Ruffian Pants, you can technically exit this area. However, I recommend exploring a bit more since there is one more treasure chest that you can claim in the Pyke Syndicate Workshop.

How To Get the Pyke Helmet Trophy

Screenshot by The Escapist

The last treasure chest in the Pyke Syndicate Workshop is located on an isolated platform that you can reach by grabbing a moving box. There will be two guards standing before you, but you can just approach them from behind. They should immediately start to move to another position.

Order Nix to press the button on the wall to your right. Immediately jump up on the moving box. Hold on until you can safely drop onto the platform. Claim the treasure chest containing the Pyke Helmet Trophy.

Now that you have fully stolen all valuables in the Pyke Syndicate Workshop and have the Begamor Ruffian Pants, you can safely escape from this area. Just drop down to the lowest floor and go up a higher platform to your right. You will see a guard that you can knock out outside, then you can use your hook to get down and leave the restricted zone.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

