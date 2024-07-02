The Magneto skin is finally in Fortnite, and that means there are new quests to complete. Most of them involve using the Magneto Power item, but one sends you on a quest to find an iconic X-Men location. Here’s how to visit the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite.

How to Find the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite

The place that truly turns Logan into Wolverine, the Weapon X Lab has appeared in various X-Men projects, both in live-action and in the comics. But while it took Logan years and years to find William Stryker’s compund, Fortnite players won’t run into the same problem. All they have to do is land at the bunker near Grand Glacier.

The Weapon X Lab is pretty hard to miss, as most of the snowy area in Fortnite at the moment is empty. However, once you do spot it, prepare for a fight because other players are sure to have the same idea. In fact, in an effort to get a screenshot for this article, I traveled to the Weapon X Lab, only to be met at the door by a player with a shotgun. I completed the quest, but finishing 98th in a solo game bruised my ego just a bit.

With that first quest out of the way, players can move on to the more challenging ones, such as hitting vehicles with the Magneto Power and traveling distance in the air with it equipped. The only thing standing between you and the Magneto skin will be the other players who dare to cross your path.

And that’s how to visit the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

