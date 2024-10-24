Have you ever spotted a rare, Shiny Pokemon on the Pokemon GO map, only to have it transform after you catch it? Even the most seasoned players can get tricked by the wily shapeshifter Zorua. To help you avoid disappointment, here’s how Zorua disguises work in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Zorua Disguises, Explained

Screenshot by The Escapist

Zorua is one of two shape-shifting Pokemon in Pokemon GO. While Ditto always has a few favorite disguises that rotate on a seasonal basis, Zorua’s trick is a bit different. Zorua will always disguise itself as the player’s current buddy Pokemon.

This means that if you’ve got a Shiny Umbreon as your buddy, you will see Shiny Umbreon spawn on the map when Zorua shows up in the wild. During events like Halloween Part I, where Zorua is featured, you might see a lot of Shiny Umbreon.

No matter how exciting this might be, it’s going to transform into a Zorua when you catch it. And just because that wild spawn looked Shiny doesn’t mean Zorua will be.

Tips for Easily Spotting Zorua Spawns

The easiest way to avoid being tricked by a sneaky Zorua is to set your buddy Pokemon as something that doesn’t typically spawn in the wild. Legendaries or Pokemon that only hatch from eggs, like Charcadet, are great choices. That way, you’ll know if you see a Shiny Shadow Groudon wild spawning, it’s definitely going to be Zorua.

If you have a more common spawn set as your buddy, it’s easier to get tricked and potentially disappointed when you make your catch. You may also want to avoid feeding your Buddy enough treats to join you on the map during a Zorua-heavy event, as seeing it next to you and spawning in the wild can get confusing.

Can Zorua Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Although having a Shiny disguise doesn’t guarantee anything, Zorua can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. The Shiny version is dark brown and has bright blue markings.

Since Zorua can be a rarer spawn, events like Halloween Part 1 are a great time to Shiny hunt for it. Just keep in mind that you won’t know it’s Shiny until after catching it, since the disguise will look exactly like your Buddy, Shiny status and all.

Can You Catch Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon GO?

As of now, Hisuian Zorua is not available in Pokemon GO.

When it is released, it may or may not use the same disguise strategy in the game. For now, you can assume that your Buddy spawning on the map will be the normal form of Zorua.

Whether you’re Shiny hunting Zorua or just hoping to avoid being tricked by it, hopefully, these tips will help!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

