Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Is There an Unwarranted Feather in Wuthering Waves? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 09:44 pm

There are plenty of different materials and resources to farm for in Wuthering Waves, and some of them can be pretty tricky to find. If you’re wondering whether it’s possible to get Unwarranted Feather in Wuthering Waves, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Are Unwarranted Feathers in Wuthering Waves Yet?

At the time of writing, the material Unwarranted Feather is not available in Wuthering Waves. With Yinlin coming up as the next rate-up character, closed beta testing players have previously reported that Unwarranted Feathers are the main ascension material you need for developing her.

However, as far as I can tell, Unwarranted Feathers do not exist in the game at the moment, and it’s entirely possible that it may only become available once Yinlin actually joins the roster. For now, though, this material cannot be farmed.

Is Unwarranted Feather the Same as Dreamless Feather?

a screenshot of the weekly bosses in wuthering waves

With that being said, it’s also entirely possible that this could be a translation error as the icon for the Unwarranted Feather in the CBT is the same as the Dreamless Feather in the global launch version. The Dreamless Feather is a material that is currently farmable in the game, and this may very well be the actual material you need for ascending Yinlin when she does come out.

How to Get Dreamless Feather in Wuthering Waves

If we assume that this is a translation error or a change being made from the CBT days, let’s quickly go over how you can get Dreamless Feathers in Wuthering Waves.

You’ll want to take on the weekly challenge and fight Statue of the Crownless Heart for a chance at getting a Dreamless Feather. Do note that you’ll need to clear Chapter 1 Act 6 of the main story before this boss becomes available to you. I’ve included a screenshot of its location down below:

screenshot of crownless location in wuthering waves

You’ll be able to fight the boss once a week, so make sure to stay on top of this if you want to ascend Yinlin as quickly as possible.

And that’s everything you need to know about Unwarranted Feathers and Dreamless Feathers in Wuthering Waves.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Party & Team Comps in Wuthering Waves (June 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Party & Team Comps in Wuthering Waves (June 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Star Wars: How Old Is Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi?
Darth Vader in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Darth Vader in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Darth Vader in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
Star Wars: How Old Is Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Best Jiyan Team Comps in Wuthering Waves
Jiyan in Wuthering Waves, illustrating an article about the best teams to use the character in.
Jiyan in Wuthering Waves, illustrating an article about the best teams to use the character in.
Jiyan in Wuthering Waves, illustrating an article about the best teams to use the character in.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Jiyan Team Comps in Wuthering Waves
Jason Coles Jason Coles Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Party & Team Comps in Wuthering Waves (June 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Party & Team Comps in Wuthering Waves (June 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Star Wars: How Old Is Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi?
Darth Vader in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
Star Wars: How Old Is Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Best Jiyan Team Comps in Wuthering Waves
Jiyan in Wuthering Waves, illustrating an article about the best teams to use the character in.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Jiyan Team Comps in Wuthering Waves
Jason Coles Jason Coles Jun 3, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].