Is There an Unwarranted Feather in Wuthering Waves? Answered

There are plenty of different materials and resources to farm for in Wuthering Waves, and some of them can be pretty tricky to find. If you’re wondering whether it’s possible to get Unwarranted Feather in Wuthering Waves, here’s what you need to know.

Are Unwarranted Feathers in Wuthering Waves Yet?

At the time of writing, the material Unwarranted Feather is not available in Wuthering Waves. With Yinlin coming up as the next rate-up character, closed beta testing players have previously reported that Unwarranted Feathers are the main ascension material you need for developing her.

However, as far as I can tell, Unwarranted Feathers do not exist in the game at the moment, and it’s entirely possible that it may only become available once Yinlin actually joins the roster. For now, though, this material cannot be farmed.

Is Unwarranted Feather the Same as Dreamless Feather?

With that being said, it’s also entirely possible that this could be a translation error as the icon for the Unwarranted Feather in the CBT is the same as the Dreamless Feather in the global launch version. The Dreamless Feather is a material that is currently farmable in the game, and this may very well be the actual material you need for ascending Yinlin when she does come out.

How to Get Dreamless Feather in Wuthering Waves

If we assume that this is a translation error or a change being made from the CBT days, let’s quickly go over how you can get Dreamless Feathers in Wuthering Waves.

You’ll want to take on the weekly challenge and fight Statue of the Crownless Heart for a chance at getting a Dreamless Feather. Do note that you’ll need to clear Chapter 1 Act 6 of the main story before this boss becomes available to you. I’ve included a screenshot of its location down below:

You’ll be able to fight the boss once a week, so make sure to stay on top of this if you want to ascend Yinlin as quickly as possible.

And that’s everything you need to know about Unwarranted Feathers and Dreamless Feathers in Wuthering Waves.

