The Monopoly GO Rover Rally logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background
Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to put the pedal to the metal in the newest Monopoly GO tournament.
Now that we’ve landed on Mars in the latest event, it’s time to kick off the Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament. Let’s find out what rewards are waiting for us at the finish line, as well as some tips to get there in first place.

All Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the currently available rewards in the Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament. While it’s a race to the finish line, be sure that you’re keeping your eyes on the prizes that you can earn along the way:

130 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
260 Points4 Pickaxes
340 PointsCash
4100 Points100 Dice
5140 Points5 Pickaxes
6175 Points5-Minute High Roller
7140 Points7 Pickaxes
8180 Points200 Dice
9190 Points8 Pickaxes
10200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11220 Points10 Pickaxes
12230 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
13240 PointsPink Sticker Pack
14300 PointsCash
15400 Points420 Dice
16375 Points15 Pickaxes
17425 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18500 PointsCash
19600 Points650 Dice
20650 Points25-Minute Rent Frenzy
21550 Points20 Pickaxes
22700 PointsCash
23800 Points1,000 Dice
241,000 Points30 Pickaxes
25900 PointsCash
261,300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
271,500 PointsCash
281,600 Points20-Minute Cash Grab
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,800 Dice

With a total of 4,000 earnable Dice alongside 99 Pickaxes that can be used during the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures event, you’ll want to ensure that you’re always rolling during this Tournament. Be sure to check out our free dice links page to keep your dice supply healthy so you can just keep on rolling away.

How to Get Points During the Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to get plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces. While there are only four of them on the board, you’ll find that you can land on them quite often. Depending on the mini-game that you receive after landing on them, you’ll receive the following number of points toward the Rover Rally score:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

Related: Is Monopoly GO Down, Having Server Issues, or Other Problems?

Looking to get more points than ever before? Make sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier to maximize your earnings. For example, if you’re rolling while using the x10 Multiplier, you’ll earn 40 Points after a successful shutdown, rather than just 4 if you’re using one dice at a time.

Be sure that you’ve also got a stacked friends list, because you can take advantage of other unique events, such as the Community Chest. Find out how to add friends in Monopoly GO if you’re looking to get the most out of this exciting mobile game.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

