Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Now that we’ve landed on Mars in the latest event, it’s time to kick off the Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament. Let’s find out what rewards are waiting for us at the finish line, as well as some tips to get there in first place.

All Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the currently available rewards in the Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament. While it’s a race to the finish line, be sure that you’re keeping your eyes on the prizes that you can earn along the way:

1 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 60 Points 4 Pickaxes 3 40 Points Cash 4 100 Points 100 Dice 5 140 Points 5 Pickaxes 6 175 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 140 Points 7 Pickaxes 8 180 Points 200 Dice 9 190 Points 8 Pickaxes 10 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 220 Points 10 Pickaxes 12 230 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 13 240 Points Pink Sticker Pack 14 300 Points Cash 15 400 Points 420 Dice 16 375 Points 15 Pickaxes 17 425 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 500 Points Cash 19 600 Points 650 Dice 20 650 Points 25-Minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Points 20 Pickaxes 22 700 Points Cash 23 800 Points 1,000 Dice 24 1,000 Points 30 Pickaxes 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,500 Points Cash 28 1,600 Points 20-Minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,800 Dice

With a total of 4,000 earnable Dice alongside 99 Pickaxes that can be used during the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures event, you’ll want to ensure that you’re always rolling during this Tournament. Be sure to check out our free dice links page to keep your dice supply healthy so you can just keep on rolling away.

How to Get Points During the Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament

If you’re hoping to get plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Rover Rally Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces. While there are only four of them on the board, you’ll find that you can land on them quite often. Depending on the mini-game that you receive after landing on them, you’ll receive the following number of points toward the Rover Rally score:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



Looking to get more points than ever before? Make sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier to maximize your earnings. For example, if you’re rolling while using the x10 Multiplier, you’ll earn 40 Points after a successful shutdown, rather than just 4 if you’re using one dice at a time.

Be sure that you’ve also got a stacked friends list, because you can take advantage of other unique events, such as the Community Chest. Find out how to add friends in Monopoly GO if you’re looking to get the most out of this exciting mobile game.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

