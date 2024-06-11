Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date Confirmed

It’s almost time for a new episode of Mushoku Tensei, and I know fans couldn’t be more excited. Let’s find out when Season 2, Episode 22 of Mushoku Tensei is slated to drop and where we can watch it online.

When Does Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 22 Release?

Image via Studio Bind

If you’re eager and excited for the latest episode of Mushoku Tensei to drop, you’ll want to clear some time out of your schedule on Monday, June 17, 2024. Thankfully, you won’t need to stay up all night if you’re hoping to catch the latest episode, as you can see from the release times below:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am Eastern Time

No matter if you’ve been reading the manga and want to start up on the anime, or you just need a refresher on where you can go to give this anime a view, it’s important to know where the best place to stream it is. Let’s find out together, shall we?

Where To Stream Mushoku Tensei Online

Looking to catch up on the latest episodes of Mushoku Tensei, or hoping to start it up for yourself? Well, you’re in luck — every currently available episode of this anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll. If you’re looking to find out if this anime is for you, the first season is available to stream at no cost.

However, if you’re hoping to lose yourself in the second season, you’ll need to subscribe to one of Crunchyroll’s premium plans. Some of them have recently seen a price hike, so keep that in consideration when choosing the plan that you’d like to subscribe to. All things considered, Crunchyroll is still one of the best streaming platforms, especially if you’re a fan of all things anime, so subscribe and get ready to be transported to a new and exciting world.

Mushoku Tensei is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

