The cast of Mushoku Tensei
Image via Bushiroad Games
Category:
Guides
Anime & Manga

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date Confirmed

Get ready for the latest episode of this exciting isekai.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 11:49 am

It’s almost time for a new episode of Mushoku Tensei, and I know fans couldn’t be more excited. Let’s find out when Season 2, Episode 22 of Mushoku Tensei is slated to drop and where we can watch it online.

Recommended Videos

When Does Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 22 Release?

rudeus mushoku tensei. This image is part of an article about the confirmed release date for Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 22.
Image via Studio Bind

If you’re eager and excited for the latest episode of Mushoku Tensei to drop, you’ll want to clear some time out of your schedule on Monday, June 17, 2024. Thankfully, you won’t need to stay up all night if you’re hoping to catch the latest episode, as you can see from the release times below:

  • 8:00am Pacific Time
  • 9:00am Mountain Time
  • 10:00am Central Time
  • 11:00am Eastern Time

No matter if you’ve been reading the manga and want to start up on the anime, or you just need a refresher on where you can go to give this anime a view, it’s important to know where the best place to stream it is. Let’s find out together, shall we?

Related: How Many Volumes Of Mushoku Tensei Are There? Answered

Where To Stream Mushoku Tensei Online

Looking to catch up on the latest episodes of Mushoku Tensei, or hoping to start it up for yourself? Well, you’re in luck — every currently available episode of this anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll. If you’re looking to find out if this anime is for you, the first season is available to stream at no cost.

However, if you’re hoping to lose yourself in the second season, you’ll need to subscribe to one of Crunchyroll’s premium plans. Some of them have recently seen a price hike, so keep that in consideration when choosing the plan that you’d like to subscribe to. All things considered, Crunchyroll is still one of the best streaming platforms, especially if you’re a fan of all things anime, so subscribe and get ready to be transported to a new and exciting world.

Mushoku Tensei is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
Mushoku Tensei
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.
twitter