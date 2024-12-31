Forgot password
Planks Codes (December 2024) [CONSOLE]

Published: Dec 31, 2024 03:47 am

Updated: December 31, 2024

Added new codes!

No, the game is thankfully not about the planking fad. That abomination has rightfully been lost in the obscure sands of time. Planks is an excellent Roblox first-person shooter that goes back to the genre’s roots. You can test your skills in the rapid PvP matches spanning across multiple maps.

While earning cash the old-school way feels satisfying in itself, you can speed up the process by using Planks codes. Free boosts and money will help you complete your arsenal collection faster and conquer the arena with the best weapons available. If you enjoyed these rewards, take a look at the Roblox RIVALS Codes for more gifts in another popular FPS game.

All Planks Codes List

Working Planks Codes

  • FREEBIE: Use for $2,000 (New)
  • CONSOLE: Use for 1 Exp Boost (New)
  • DELAY: Use for 1 Money Boost (New)
  • Money: Use for $1,000
  • RELEASE: Use for $1, 250

Expired Planks Codes 

  • 5KLIKES
  • 1KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Planks

If your not sure where to redeem Planks codes, follow the instructions below:

  1. Launch Planks on Roblox.
  2. Click the Exchange button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Click the Codes button in The Exchange menu.
  4. Enter a working code into the Code here text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to grab your rewards!

How to Get More Planks Codes?

While the official socials are great for getting information about updates and events, finding the codes among hundreds of posts tends to get time-consuming. The easiest way to grab all the Planks codes is by bookmarking this page. We scour the web regularly to keep you updated about all the latest rewards.

Of course, you can still dig into social media if that’s your preferred method. If you don’t mind putting in some extra work, check out the following sources:

Why Are My Planks Codes Not Working?

The game doesn’t have an error message, but you’ll know that something went wrong with your Planks code if you don’t get the Code redeemed pop-up. The problem is often caused by incorrect spelling, so go back and double-check if you entered everything as it appears on the list.

Unfortunately, these codes also tend to expire sooner or later. Try to get them as fast as possible, and let us know if you stumble upon an outdated code on the Working list.

What Is Planks?

Planks is a Roblox first-person shooter showdown where you compete with other players in 1v1, 2v2, or 4v4 matches. The goal is to take over the map by completing the assigned objective or eliminating all the opponents. The experience features a robust and highly customizable arsenal with plenty of weapons to unlock and upgrade. Aside from new firearms, you can also purchase various cosmetic options, such as skins and emotes.  

Maja Kovačević