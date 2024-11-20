Forgot password
Pokémon TCG Pocket Friend Codes (November 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Nov 20, 2024 07:07 am

Updated: November 20, 2024

We added more friend codes!

You can carry your digital Pokémon card collection everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you go because your decks will be safely tucked inside your device, and you can shuffle through your cards whenever you want. You can also duel anyone, which is awesome.

If you want to play this fun experience while also making friends, check out the list of Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes below. Use these codes to meet people who also love Pokémon as much as you do and make the game even more enjoyable. Get exclusive Pokémon packs from our list of Pokémon TCG Live Codes and have fun collecting.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Friend Codes List

  • 0662140019342053
  • 6025203587864710
  • 7090556700946551
  • 9140789655403714
  • 6692927802533621
  • 7911536312731554
  • 8578598312610615
  • 0163775067628368
  • 0217940470436389
  • 1565655572066607
  • 5299169544652515
  • 6631400845123331
  • 9823231031668490
  • 1020680600575226
  • 6360493439385879
  • 7911536312731554
  • 8475528547602195
  • 4597220671067399
  • 6189132383203434
  • 4354675415397711
  • 1906024653418776
  • 8674853358194075
  • 9366724727307706
  • 2736895514761588
  • 5241004006243923
  • 6028247811739591
  • 6415974250775846
  • 1409543095245518
  • 4706580472670524
  • 2065752771481021
  • 6899606215254487
  • 4597220671067399
  • 4072718292857531
  • 5022317741371089
  • 4599032478174019
  • 4540204713682251
  • 0552090069117811
  • 0918005858834039
  • 3886945630369827
  • 4597220671067399
  • 8191862514272000
  • 9976762155662422
  • 9045670673384462

How to Redeem Friend Codes in Pokémon TCG Pocket

This is how you can use the Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes:

How to redeem Pokémon TCG Pocket Friend codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Pokémon TCG Pocket on your device.
  2. Press the Social Hub button at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Tap the Friends button.
  4. Press the Add Friend logo.
  5. Type a code into the Enter Friend ID text field.
  6. Press Enter to send a friend request.

You can learn more about this digital card-collecting game on the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wiki page. Head over there to check out the general information about the gameplay. You can also see the expansions and premium passes lists along with their prices. There’s so much more info, so make sure to follow the link to find out as much as possible about the game.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Friend Codes Benefits

Adding friends with Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes is fun. There’s nothing better than sharing your love of Pokémon with someone else, but that’s not the only reason why you should use these codes. These friend codes are also helpful in unlocking new cards for wonder trading.

What Is Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Pokémon TCG Pocket is the digital version of the famous Pokémon card collecting game. There’s a cool pack opening animation, and you can organize your deck, safely keeping all of your cards in your device. Not to mention that you can challenge other players for an online duel in the combat mode.

