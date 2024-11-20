Pokémon TCG Pocket Friend Codes (November 2024)

Updated: November 20, 2024 We added more friend codes!

You can carry your digital Pokémon card collection everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you go because your decks will be safely tucked inside your device, and you can shuffle through your cards whenever you want. You can also duel anyone, which is awesome.

If you want to play this fun experience while also making friends, check out the list of Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes below. Use these codes to meet people who also love Pokémon as much as you do and make the game even more enjoyable. Get exclusive Pokémon packs from our list of Pokémon TCG Live Codes and have fun collecting.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Friend Codes List

0662140019342053

6025203587864710

7090556700946551

9140789655403714

6692927802533621

7911536312731554

8578598312610615

0163775067628368

0217940470436389

1565655572066607

5299169544652515

6631400845123331

9823231031668490

1020680600575226

6360493439385879

8475528547602195

4597220671067399

6189132383203434

4354675415397711

1906024653418776

8674853358194075

9366724727307706

2736895514761588

5241004006243923

6028247811739591

6415974250775846

1409543095245518

4706580472670524

2065752771481021

6899606215254487

4072718292857531

5022317741371089

4599032478174019

4540204713682251

0552090069117811

0918005858834039

3886945630369827

8191862514272000

9976762155662422

9045670673384462

How to Redeem Friend Codes in Pokémon TCG Pocket

This is how you can use the Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Pokémon TCG Pocket on your device. Press the Social Hub button at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Friends button. Press the Add Friend logo. Type a code into the Enter Friend ID text field. Press Enter to send a friend request.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Wiki Link

You can learn more about this digital card-collecting game on the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wiki page. Head over there to check out the general information about the gameplay. You can also see the expansions and premium passes lists along with their prices. There’s so much more info, so make sure to follow the link to find out as much as possible about the game.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Friend Codes Benefits

Adding friends with Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes is fun. There’s nothing better than sharing your love of Pokémon with someone else, but that’s not the only reason why you should use these codes. These friend codes are also helpful in unlocking new cards for wonder trading.

What Is Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Pokémon TCG Pocket is the digital version of the famous Pokémon card collecting game. There’s a cool pack opening animation, and you can organize your deck, safely keeping all of your cards in your device. Not to mention that you can challenge other players for an online duel in the combat mode.

Since you love Pokémon, you should also check out our lists of All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes and Pokémon GO Friend Codes – Add Friends & Share Friend Codes.

