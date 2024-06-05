Scavengers Reign: Who Composed Season 1’s Soundtrack?

The first season of Scavengers Reign boasts a hauntingly beautiful score that perfectly fits the animated sci-fi series’ story and themes. So, who composed Scavengers Reign Season 1’s soundtrack, and where can you listen to it?

Who Composed Scavengers Reign Season 1’s Soundtrack?

Nicolas Snyder is the composer of the soundtrack for the Scavengers Reign Season 1. Snyder’s other credits include the original scores for short films Locomotive, The Empty House, Old Young, and Birds. He also supplied additional music for TV shows Ugly Delicious and Shangri-La.

In a statement to mark the Scavengers Reign soundtrack’s digital release, Snyder described the show’s music as “a joy and privilege to create.” Snyder also revealed that for the standalone version of the Scavengers Reign soundtrack on home media, he “asked the show’s sound designer, Axel Steichen, to thread some of the world’s atmosphere throughout” its 18 tracks.

Snyder’s statement unpacked his aims while composing Scavengers Reign‘s score, as well. “This music was made to not only express each character’s interior landscape but also live symbiotically amongst the gorgeous and strange exterior flora and fauna that makes up the planet Vesta […] There’s a deep nostalgia embedded in the music that nods to many classic sci-fi scores of the past while ideally creating something that, as a whole, feels fresh and special.

“I can sincerely say that nearly every aspect of this show was crafted with love and passion, and the music is no exception.”

How to Listen to the Scavengers Reign Season 1 Soundtrack

The Scavengers Reign Season 1 soundtrack was released digitally in February 2024 by Sony Music’s Milan Records label. It’s available on all major music stores and streaming services, including:

Keen on a vinyl or CD copy instead? Bad news: there’s still no word whether the Scavengers Reign Season 1 soundtrack will get a physical media release.

Scavengers Reign Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

