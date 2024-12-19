Should You Pull for Makiatto in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium? Answered

The current roster for Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is pretty solid, but we’re only going to get more characters as time goes on. If you’re wondering whether you should pull for Makiatto in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, here’s what you need to know.

Is Makiatto Worth It in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium?

The short answer is yes, Makiatto is absolutely worth pulling for in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium. There are a couple of caveats to this answer, which I’ll get into shortly, but if you have the resources, go for her.

The fact is, even today in the CN version of the game, Makiatto is still regarded as one of, if not the best single-target DPS unit in the game. The only drawback is that she’s not a very good unit for auto-play, and will require some manual play if you want to get the most out of her. That being said, she’s also a Freeze unit, which means that she’ll pair extremely well with Suomi, who still stands out as the best support character in the roster.

So yes. If you already have Suomi especially, and you’re interested in building a solid core for your Freeze team, then go for Makiatto. She’s good even for general usage, so if you need a second DPS unit, she’s a solid option.

Why Pass on Makiatto?

As I mentioned earlier, though, there are some caveats to my answer. For starters, if you rerolled your account in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, and you were able to get Qiongjiu, Suomi, and Tololo, then Makiatto might not really serve as a significant upgrade for your account progression.

In fact, while Tololo’s DPS potential does drop off in the late-game, it’s been rumored that she does get buffs later on in the CN version to push her higher up in the tier list. If you already have two solid DPS units in the form of Qiongjiu and Suomi, and you have Sharkry to help assist the former, then there isn’t really any space for Makiatto at the moment. You’d be better saving your Collapse Pieces for other units, such as Vector and Klukay coming in the future.

Unless you need to build out a second team right now for Boss Fights, and need another strong DPS character to help fill your ranks, Makiatto isn’t going to do all that much for you if you already have Qiongjiu and Tololo.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether you should pull for Makiatto in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

