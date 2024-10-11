What Is the Secret of the Brilehaven Stall in Metaphor ReFantazio?

There are lots of little secrets just waiting to be uncovered in Euchronia, and some of them can be a bit more obtuse than others. So if you’re wondering what the secret of the stall in Brilehaven is in Metaphor: ReFantazio, here’s everything you need to know.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Brilehaven Secret Stall Location

First off, the secret stall in Metaphor: ReFantazio is located in Brilehaven, which is one of the three major cities you’ll visit in the game. It’s located at the eastern side of Seabreeze Street, as shown below.

You’ll be able to speak with the eugief Wary Shopkeeper NPC, but he’ll only sell you Medicinal Herbs at first.

How to Find the Secret of the Stall in Brilehaven

As you may have guessed, this stall does indeed have plenty of other wares for sale. In order to unlock them, though, you first need to forge a bond with Alonzo, AKA Cuculus as he’s first introduced when you meet him in Martira.

You can do this by taking on the request for Cuculus Martira. After completing the request, he’ll then introduce himself as Alonzo, and you’ll unlock him as a Follower. After that, speak with the Wary Shopkeep in Brilehaven again to unlock his full wares.

All Items for Sale

Here’s a full list of items the Brilehaven secret stall has for sale:

Item Price Devil White Mask 25,000 gold Tower White Mask 25,000 gold Star White Mask 25,000 gold Moon White Mask 25,000 gold Sun White Mask 25,000 gold Judgment White Mask 25,000 gold

His items are pricey, but if you’re planning on maining the Masked Dancer Archetype for Junah, then you’ll absolutely want to purchase all of these Masks. Each Mask can be used in experiments at Akademia to unlock new abilities for the Masked Dancer when equipped, making it one of the most versatile Archetypes in the game.

And that’s everything you need to know about the secret of the stall in Brilehaven in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

