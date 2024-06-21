What to Do If You Can’t Access DLC in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree is Elden Ring‘s first, long-awaited expansion. It comes with a huge map with a new region to explore, and of course, plenty of bosses to beat. If you can’t access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix DLC Access Issues in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

First things first, make sure you’ve actually met the requirements to access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring. You need to have started and cleared the Radahn Festival, and you need to have beaten Mohg, Lord of Blood in Mohgwyn Palace.

Once you’ve met both requirements, examine the hand of the statue in Mohg’s boss room in Mohgwyn Palace to enter the Shadow Realm.

If you’re still having issues, here are some possible fixes and things to note:

Make sure you actually have the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC purchased and installed.

Sit at a Site of Grace to reload the area and try interacting with the statue again.

Teleport out of Mohgwyn Palace entirely, then fast travel back in to interact with the statue.

Quit out of the game entirely, make sure it’s updated to the latest version, then interact with the statue.

Restart your console, then boot up the game to try again.

If you’re running into the “Failed to Acquire Parental Control Information” error on PS5, you’ll need to adjust your DNS settings, and we’ve got a guide on that here.

If you’re absolutely sure you already have the DLC purchased and installed, then you should be able to access the Shadow Realm after following the above steps.

Hopefully that clears up any confusion and doubt if you can’t access the DLC in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Blade of Mercy, as well as a full map size overview.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy