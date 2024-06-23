Where to Find Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame is one of the toughest bosses to find in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring. This guide will give you the exact location of this optional fight and how you can easily get there in your playthrough.

How to Find Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame is located in Midra’s Manse at the southern tip of the Abyssal Woods. When you enter the Abyssal Woods for the first time, you start in the northeastern section of the zone. With that in mind, always stay on the path heading southwest. I recommend picking up the Map Fragment before you start looking for Midra so you know which path to follow. Getting there won’t be easy.

To reach Midra’s Manse. you need to get past the lantern enemies that can’t be killed and will relentlessly pursue you. If one of them manages to see you, they constantly fill your madness meter. Sneaking in the tall grass around the woods is the best way to avoid their gaze entirely. But if one catches you, it is definitely possible to keep rolling out of the way as they grab you. Whatever you try, just don’t attempt to kill them.

Once you reach the southern tip of the Abyssal Woods, you will find a massive castle labeled as Midra’s Manse. You still need to progress through the castle and make your way through the multiple libraries. By the end, you reach a room with a solitary body and a golden spear. That means you’ve finally made it to Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame. Be prepared for a fight that’s full of even more madness-based attacks than you’ve seen before.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

