Where to Get Brown Cardamom in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV)

With new recipes being added with each new patch of Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), we always get new ingredients to complete those too, and Brown Cardamom is one of the most recent additions to the game. Here’s how you can get it.

How to Get Brown Cardamom in FFXIV

Brown Cardamom can be bought from the Scrip Exchange NPC for 15 Orange Crafter Scrips. You can find Scrip Exchange NPCs all around the game’s main cities with varying locations, and they will all offer you the same items, including the Cardamom. Here are some of the most notable locations for them in the Dawntrail expansion:

Old Gridania – (X:14.1, Y:9.1)

Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X:14.2, Y:10.8)

Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks – (X:6.0, Y:11.9)

Tuliyollal – (X:16.3, Y:11.1)

Solution Nine – (X: 9.1, Y: 13.3)

Orange Crafter Scrips can be obtained by delivering collectible items to the Collectible Appraiser in Solution Nine (X:9, Y:13.5), right next to the city’s Scrip Exchange NPC. The amount of obtained Scrips will be according to your item’s Collectability (AKA the quality rating), so better items will yield better Scrip rewards, which will be much needed.

Alternatively, you can also get those by completing Custom Deliveries with any Level 100 Disciple of Hand. Look out for any NPC with a weekly bonus for rewards to get as many Scrips as possible, and you’ll also get some Purple Scrips in the process, which are also quite valuable.

Brown Cardamom is used in some of the most important recipes in FFXIV such as Churrasco and Moqueca, which are two high-level food items for various Jobs, being particularly great for the first Savage tier in the expansion. You can either get some Cardamom to craft them yourself or sell them at the Marketboard for some good profit.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

