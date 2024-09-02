Where To Read I Made A Deal With The Devil Manga, Confirmed

The novel I Made A Deal With The Devil by author Kazzen L.X. is a very long read and a popular romance/revenge story, which was also adapted into a manga version. And if you haven’t done it just yet, here’s where you can read the full novel officially.

Where to Read I Made A Deal With The Devil Manga

You can find the I Made A Deal With The Devil Manga on Tapas, the same platform where the original Novel is published. Both follow the same story originally written by Kazzen, but with the obvious media differences, such as some details being present only in the Novel, but scenes being given new perspectives in the manga. Both have their advantages and are worth giving a read.

The first few Episodes are completely free of charge, but reading further will require Ink, the currency for buying Episodes in Tapas. The cheapest pack costs $0.99 for 800 Ink, and bigger quantities will often give you some extra Ink as a bonus, so you might want to go with those if you’re interested in reading the whole series, which is still ongoing nowadays. You can also get Ink for free by doing certain activities inside the app, such as watching ads.

What Is I Made A Deal With The Devil About?

After being forced to step down from her position as CEO, Evangeline Young found out that her fiancé was also cheating on her. With her own sister, nonetheless. Filled with anger, she’s determined to have revenge against those who did her wrong, claiming to be ready to sell her soul to the Devil if needed. But she wasn’t ready to see the Devil himself showing up to her in a bar. And wasn’t expecting him to be as gorgeous as he was either.

The manga is drawn by Giselart and is a Tapas original, so reading it there supports both artists involved in its creation. New Episodes for the Novel are released every week, while the Manga has a little bit of a more irregular schedule, as it takes much longer to fully draw each of the scenes. But both should be matched up, eventually.

