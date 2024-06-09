Wuthering Waves Best Yuanwu Build

Yuanwu is a 4-star Resonator who uses Gauntlet to channel his Electro power in Wuthering Waves. Since you can get him for free, you can build this powerful unit to become your next sub-DPS.

Recommended Videos

Best Yuanwu Build in Wuthering Waves

Yuanwu is a decent sub-DPS unit that can deplete an enemy’s Vibration Strength. He can summon the Thunder Wage which can deal Coordinated Attacks, offering some off-field damage. However, the range is relatively small, and he cannot provide any buffs to his allies at S0.

Best Weapons

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlike Yinlin, Yuanwu has no signature weapon since he is only a 4-star Resonator. The best gear for him is the 5-star gauntlet, Abyss Surges. This weapon can boost his Energy Regen by 12.8%. When hitting a target with his Resonance Skill, his Basic Attack DMG Bonus will be increased by 10%, lasting for eight seconds. On the other hand, when he hits a target with Basic Attacks, he will get a 10% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus buff.

If you don’t have this 5-star weapon, you can use these alternative gauntlets:

Amity Accord

Marcato

Stonard

Guardian Gauntlets

Related: Wuthering Waves Best Yinlin Build Guide

Best Echoes

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best Echo set for Yuanwu is Moonlit Clouds or Void Thunder. The Moonlit Clouds set is great if you prefer to make Yuanwu into a support unit since it can boost his Energy Regen and buff his allies after using his Outro Skill.

The Void Thunder set is better if you want to maximize Yuanwu’s damage output. This gear will buff his Electro DMG after using Heavy Attack or his Skill.

Main Echo: Moonlit Clouds: Bell-Borne Geochelone Void Thunder: Thundering Mephis

Main stats Priority: 4-Cost: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG 3-Cost: Electro DMG or DEF% 1-Cost: DEF%

Sub-stats Priority: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG DEF% Flat DEF



Forte Priority

Screenshot by The Escapist

First Priority: Resonance Skill and Forte Circuit

Second Priority: Resonance Liberation and Basic Attack

Third Priority: Intro Skill

Since Yuanwu’s kit revolves around his Thunder Wedge, you should upgrade his Resonance Skill first. After that, you can upgrade his Forte Circuit to increase his overall damage output. His Resonance Liberation and Basic Attack can come next, but his Intro Skill should be your last priority.

Related: Best Jiyan Build in Wuthering Waves

Best Resonance Chain

Screenshot by The Escapist

Yuanwu is a 4-star Resonator, so you will likely get copies of him when you pull on the Gacha banners. The best Resonance Chain to unlock is his S4, Retributive Knuckles. When unleashing his Resonance Liberation Blazing Might, the on-field character will gain a shield equal to 200% of Yuanwu’s DEF for 10 seconds.

Considering that Yuanwu is a very tanky character, the shield he provides can absorb a lot of damage. This will also increase his support capabilities, which is not that good at S0. Getting the DEF stat on your Echo is easier than obtaining CRIT stats. So you don’t need to spend too much time grinding for Yuanwu.

Wuthering Waves is available now for PlayStation and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy