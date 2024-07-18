The Monopoly GO Craft Clash logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO Background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones players can earn.
All Craft Clash Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready to show off your crafting skills.
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 01:55 pm

It’s time to prepare our greatest weapons as we prepare for the Craft Clash Tournament in Monopoly GO, where we can also earn some amazing rewards for clearing milestones. Let’s find out what we can earn, and see how we can get them all.

All Monopoly GO Craft Clash Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available rewards that you can claim during the Craft Clash tournament, which include 4,340 Dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and 6 sticker packs. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I can create a simple table to walk you through all of your upcoming rewards.

Craft Clash LevelCraft Clash PointsCraft Clash Reward
115 Points40 Dice
235 Points12 Tokens
360 PointsCash
4100 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5150 Points20 Tokens
6200 Points125 Dice
7250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8300 Points25 Tokens
9400 PointsCash
10450 Points30 Tokens
11500 Points275 Dice
12400 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13300 Points35 Tokens
14500 Points325 Dice
15550 PointsCash
16600 Points50 Tokens
17500 PointsPink Card Pack
18700 Points55 Tokens
19850 Points575 Dice
201,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
21900 PointsCash
22800 Points70 Tokens
231,200 Points800 Dice
241,000 Points80 Tokens
25900 PointsCash
261,100 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
271,400 Points900 Dice
28900 Points100 Tokens
291,000 PointsCash
301,800 Points1,300 Dice

How Long Is The Craft Clash Tournament?

If you’re hoping to participate in this Tournament, you’ll have from July 18 until July 19, 2024. It’s a one-day tournament, and with 30 tiers of milestones to complete, it’s going to be a challenge.

How To Play & Win The Tournament

Playing the Craft Clash is similar to other tournaments put out by Monopoly GO, where landing on a Railroad Space will prompt a mini-game that gives you points. The more points you earn, the more milestones and rewards you complete while climbing up the leaderboard. Depending on the mini-game you get, you’ll receive the following number of points:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

During the Craft Clash, I would recommend going harder than normal, especially since the Knightly Quest Event is live alongside this and can give you tons of PEG-E Tokens. It’s an easy way to ensure you’ll have plenty of dice throughout the event and the tournament, and pairing it with visits to our free dice links page can help you climb up the leaderboard faster than ever before.

Even though we’ve recently finished the Ice Cream Partners event, some players may have exhausted their dice pools, which gives us the perfect opportunity to win big during this particular tournament. Plus, the reward-to-point ratio isn’t the worst it’s ever been, so that’s always a plus.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

