All Craft Clash Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to prepare our greatest weapons as we prepare for the Craft Clash Tournament in Monopoly GO, where we can also earn some amazing rewards for clearing milestones. Let’s find out what we can earn, and see how we can get them all.

All Monopoly GO Craft Clash Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available rewards that you can claim during the Craft Clash tournament, which include 4,340 Dice, plenty of PEG-E Tokens, and 6 sticker packs. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I can create a simple table to walk you through all of your upcoming rewards.

Craft Clash Level Craft Clash Points Craft Clash Reward 1 15 Points 40 Dice 2 35 Points 12 Tokens 3 60 Points Cash 4 100 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 150 Points 20 Tokens 6 200 Points 125 Dice 7 250 Points Orange Sticker Pack 8 300 Points 25 Tokens 9 400 Points Cash 10 450 Points 30 Tokens 11 500 Points 275 Dice 12 400 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 300 Points 35 Tokens 14 500 Points 325 Dice 15 550 Points Cash 16 600 Points 50 Tokens 17 500 Points Pink Card Pack 18 700 Points 55 Tokens 19 850 Points 575 Dice 20 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 900 Points Cash 22 800 Points 70 Tokens 23 1,200 Points 800 Dice 24 1,000 Points 80 Tokens 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,100 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,400 Points 900 Dice 28 900 Points 100 Tokens 29 1,000 Points Cash 30 1,800 Points 1,300 Dice

How Long Is The Craft Clash Tournament?

If you’re hoping to participate in this Tournament, you’ll have from July 18 until July 19, 2024. It’s a one-day tournament, and with 30 tiers of milestones to complete, it’s going to be a challenge.

How To Play & Win The Tournament

Playing the Craft Clash is similar to other tournaments put out by Monopoly GO, where landing on a Railroad Space will prompt a mini-game that gives you points. The more points you earn, the more milestones and rewards you complete while climbing up the leaderboard. Depending on the mini-game you get, you’ll receive the following number of points:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



During the Craft Clash, I would recommend going harder than normal, especially since the Knightly Quest Event is live alongside this and can give you tons of PEG-E Tokens. It’s an easy way to ensure you’ll have plenty of dice throughout the event and the tournament, and pairing it with visits to our free dice links page can help you climb up the leaderboard faster than ever before.

Even though we’ve recently finished the Ice Cream Partners event, some players may have exhausted their dice pools, which gives us the perfect opportunity to win big during this particular tournament. Plus, the reward-to-point ratio isn’t the worst it’s ever been, so that’s always a plus.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

